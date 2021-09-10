Matter's SEC picks: Can underdog Mizzou chase down Cats?

Missouri (1-0) at Kentucky (1-0)

Matter’s Pick: The first SEC showdown of the season is a good one, maybe the nation’s best matchup of unranked teams. Until proven otherwise, we’ll call this the SEC East third-place game: The winner is best positioned to challenge Georgia and Florida while the loser stays muddling in the division’s middle class. For the Wildcats, it’s a revenge game. They’re still peeved at last year’s outcome in Columbia. For the Tigers, it’s a chance to win as a road underdog for the first time under Eli Drinkwitz — and the first time overall since 2018. As for the matchup, it’s a clash between two first-year coordinators hired from the NFL: UK’s offensive play-caller Liam Coen vs. Mizzou defensive boss Steve Wilks. Coen’s NFL team — they wear horns on their helmet, owned by the mustachioed Wal-Mart guy — was 3-0 against Wilks’ Cardinals (2018) and Browns (2019), but the chess match continues Saturday at Kroger Field.