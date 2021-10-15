Matter's SEC picks: Can underdog Mizzou topple Texas A&M?

One more for you: For years there’s been a notion that teams struggle the week after playing Alabama. Well, it’s not exactly true. Since 2016, SEC teams are 23-16 a week after playing the Tide in the regular season, including a 5-0 record by Texas A&M. (Seven of these 16 losses were by Arkansas and Tennessee.)

What’s it going to take for Mizzou to topple the Aggies on Saturday? The Tigers will have to eliminate explosive plays from a balanced A&M attack. Zach Calzada is coming off a career performance against Alabama and is surrounded by playmakers at running back, receiver and tight end. Mizzou has to play its best defensive game in Drinkwitz’s two seasons to have a chance. That means getting off blocks, making clean tackles and forcing turnovers. For Mizzou’s offense, this is the most talented defense the Tigers have seen all season. Expect A&M’s pass rush to cause problems. Mizzou might need extra protection against a potent front four and accompanying blitz package. Drinkwitz could resort to the kitchen sink game plan he used to take down LSU last year and break out the bag of tricks. That might be enough to stagger the Aggies — but not over four quarters. Don’t be surprised if A&M stumbles through an Alabama hangover but eventually wakes up and makes enough plays to cover the 9 points. Texas A&M 34, Missouri 21