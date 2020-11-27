Matter's SEC Picks: Can Vandy keep it close at Mizzou?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the seventh straight week we still don’t have a full slate of seven SEC games Saturday. Tennessee and Arkansas get the weekend off, but we don’t when it comes to picking games. We’ve been over .500 against the spread three weeks in a row. Let’s go for four.
Vanderbilt at Missouri
Kickoff: 11 a.m., SEC Network
Line: Missouri by 14
Quick Hit: The Tigers have averaged only 18 points in their last three games and only once all season scored more than 20 points. Vandy’s better than its 0-7 record and made three SEC foes sweat in one-score games. This one figures to be competitive for a while, but Mizzou’s defense will be the difference.
Eli Drinkwitz made sure to remind his team about last year's loss in Nashville, when the No. 22 Tigers were 21-point favorites and lost 21-14. He posted one of the next day's headlines inside the team facility this week. "When you get your butt whipped and lose a national ranking it’s gotta mean something to you," he said during his radio show this week. We'll see Saturday if the message resonates.
The story of the game might be Sarah Fuller, the Vanderbilt soccer player who could become the first woman to appear in a Power 5 football game. Here’s hoping for Fuller’s sake Vandy is serious about playing her Saturday — VU coach Derek Mason wasn’t sure if she’d play Wednesday — and not using her story to score some rare positive publicity. Otherwise, Mason becomes the heel for not playing Fuller after the school’s public relations department spent Friday promoting her brush with history.
Matter's Pick: Missouri 27, Vanderbilt 10
Kentucky at No. 6 Florida
Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN
Line: Florida by 23 ½
Quick Hit: Three big reasons to pick the Gators this week.
1. Florida needs style points. Texas A&M is probably going to finish with one loss, same as Florida. But with a last-second loss to the Aggies, Florida needs some lopsided scoreboards to surpass A&M in the College Football Playoff standings.
2. Kyle Pitts is back. The All-American hasn’t played since sustaining a concussion against Georgia. The future first-round pick is the game’s best tight end. Expect a lot of targets.
3. Kyle Trask has a Heisman Trophy to win. He’s got the stats — an FBS-best 31 touchdown passes — but could use some more to bolster his case.
Matter's Pick: Florida 45, Kentucky 13
No. 22 Auburn at No. 1 Alabama
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS
Line: Alabama by 24 ½
Quick Hit: Nick Saban has COVID — for real this time — and won’t be on the Crimson Tide sideline for the Iron Bowl. This is interesting: The point spread didn’t shift after that news became public. Alabama has established itself as the best team in America, and you can bet the Tide haven’t forgotten about last year’s loss to Auburn. Will it matter if Saban is in the house? Bama has covered in all four home games this year and five of its last six overall.
Matter's Pick: Alabama 41, Auburn 14
Mississippi State at Mississippi
Kickoff: 3 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Mississippi by 9 ½
Quick Hit: One of the nastiest rivalries in college football resumes with new leadership at both programs, Mike Leach at Mississippi State and Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, two of the sport’s most colorful characters who should, no doubt, add some juice to the Egg Bowl. But more important, Elijah Moore is still part of the rivalry. He’s the Ole Miss receiver who celebrated the potential game-tying touchdown in last year’s game by pretending to be a dog urinating on the football in the end zone. You know the rest: He drew a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct, pushing the PAT back and his kicker promptly missed the kick, clinching the win for State. Can the first Leach-Kiffin showdown top that? Doubtful, but expect the suddenly competent Bulldogs to keep it close.
Matter's Pick: Mississippi 35, Mississippi State 31
Louisiana State at No. 5 Texas A&M
Kickoff: 6 p.m., ESPN
Line: Texas A&M by 14
Quick Hit: The Aggies haven’t played in 20 days. A concern? Maybe, especially now that LSU has a pulse. The Aggies have far more to gain this week and will stay alive for another week in the playoff discussion.
Matter's Pick: Texas A&M 34, LSU 23
No. 9 Georgia at South Carolina
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Georgia by 21 ½
Quick Hit: The Gamecocks are cooked. Georgia has a quarterback. It’s a recipe for disaster in Columbia.
Matter's Pick: Georgia 31, South Carolina 7
Last week: 6-2 against the spread; 7-1 straight up
Season: 29-26-1 against the spread; 43-13 straight up
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.