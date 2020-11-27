Matter's SEC Picks: Can Vandy keep it close at Mizzou?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the seventh straight week we still don’t have a full slate of seven SEC games Saturday. Tennessee and Arkansas get the weekend off, but we don’t when it comes to picking games. We’ve been over .500 against the spread three weeks in a row. Let’s go for four.

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Kickoff: 11 a.m., SEC Network

Line: Missouri by 14

Quick Hit: The Tigers have averaged only 18 points in their last three games and only once all season scored more than 20 points. Vandy’s better than its 0-7 record and made three SEC foes sweat in one-score games. This one figures to be competitive for a while, but Mizzou’s defense will be the difference.

Eli Drinkwitz made sure to remind his team about last year's loss in Nashville, when the No. 22 Tigers were 21-point favorites and lost 21-14. He posted one of the next day's headlines inside the team facility this week. "When you get your butt whipped and lose a national ranking it’s gotta mean something to you," he said during his radio show this week. We'll see Saturday if the message resonates.