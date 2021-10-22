Matter's SEC picks: Coach O's last stand goes to Oxford

LSU (4-3, 2-2) at No. 12 Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1)

Matter’s Pick: LSU’s Ed Orgeron is out at the end of the season, so now’s a good time to follow last week’s upset over Florida with another against the Rebels, Coach O’s old team. Ole Miss, coming off that chaotic victory at Tennessee, might not be at full strength as quarterback and Heisman Trophy favorite Matt Corral is nursing an injury of some sort. This could get interesting in Oxford. Just don’t expect Lane Kiffin to run up the score on his old buddy Ed. Ole Miss 37, LSU 31