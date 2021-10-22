Matter's SEC picks: Coach O's last stand goes to Oxford

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Saturday’s college football schedule looks like a good day to rake leaves. Five SEC teams are on a bye, including Missouri, and the rest of the national slate is short on compelling matchups.
Alas, it’s Friday, which means it’s time to make some picks in the SEC and elsewhere. But first …
STLTODAY SEC POWER RANKINGS
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Ole Miss
4. Kentucky
5. Auburn
6. Arkansas
7. Texas A&M
8. LSU
9. Florida
10. Tennessee
11. Mississippi State
12. Missouri
13. South Carolina
14. Vanderbilt
SEC HONORS WATCH LIST
SEC player of the year/offensive player of the year: Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral
In the running: Alabama QB Bryce Young, Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Missouri RB Tyler Badie
SEC defensive player of the year: Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis
In the running: Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr., Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson, Kentucky DE Josh Paschal
SEC newcomer of the year: Alabama WR Jameson Williams (Ohio State)
In the running: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker (Virginia Tech), Kentucky WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Nebraska), Ole Miss LB Chance Campbell (Maryland), Georgia TE Brock Bowers (freshman), Florida QB Anthony Richardson (freshman)
SEC coach of the year: Bryan Harsin, Auburn
In the running: Mark Stoops, Kentucky; Kirby Smart, Georgia
LSU (4-3, 2-2) at No. 12 Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1)
Series: LSU leads, 64-40-4
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS
Line: Ole Miss by 8
Matter’s Pick: LSU’s Ed Orgeron is out at the end of the season, so now’s a good time to follow last week’s upset over Florida with another against the Rebels, Coach O’s old team. Ole Miss, coming off that chaotic victory at Tennessee, might not be at full strength as quarterback and Heisman Trophy favorite Matt Corral is nursing an injury of some sort. This could get interesting in Oxford. Just don’t expect Lane Kiffin to run up the score on his old buddy Ed. Ole Miss 37, LSU 31
Mississippi State (3-3, 1-2) at Vanderbilt (2-5, 0-3)
Series: Mississippi State leads, 14-7-2
Kickoff: 3 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Mississippi State by 20 ½
Matter’s Pick: Vandy went winless last season and might be worse under new coach Clark Lea. The Dores have thrown twice as many interceptions (14) as touchdowns (seven) and would have both the SEC’s worst offense and defense if not for Mizzou’s woeful D. Mississippi State 34, Vanderbilt 10
Tennessee (4-3, 2-2) at No. 4 Alabama (6-1, 3-1)
Series: Alabama leads, 58-38-7
Kickoff: 6 p.m., ESPN
Line: Alabama by 25
Matter’s Pick: The Fighting Mustard Bottles have lost 14 straight to Alabama, the longest losing streak in a series that dates back to 1901. The Vols have certainly showed some life under first-year coach Josh Heupel. The defense is better than anyone expected and, like always, Heupel’s offense can score at will on bad defenses. With QB Hendon Hooker expected back for the Vols after what looked like a scary knee injury last week, the Vols might put a scare into the Tide. Might. Alabama 41, Tennessee 14
South Carolina (4-3, 1-3) at No. 17 Texas A&M (5-2, 2-2)
Series: Texas A&M leads, 7-0
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Texas A&M by 19 ½
Matter’s Pick: If the Aggies can beat Missouri by 21 on the road, they can beat South Carolina by 20 at Kyle Field. Texas A&M 34, South Carolina 13
OUTSIDE THE SEC
No. 8 Oklahoma State at Iowa State (-7): The Cyclones can get back in the Big 12 title race with a win. But it'll be close. Iowa State 27, Oklahoma State 24
Clemson at No. 23 Pittsburgh (-3 ½): Clemson can’t score. Pitt QB Kenny Pickett is suddenly in the Heisman mix. Panthers all day long. Pittsburgh 28, Clemson 17
USC at No. 13 Notre Dame (-7): The one-loss Irish are still lurking in the playoff race with a very manageable schedule. Notre Dame 27, USC 14
