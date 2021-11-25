Matter's SEC Picks: Egg Bowl, Iron Bowl, Battle Line. Welcome to Rivalry Week

Matter’s Pick : Mike Leach quietly has the Bulldogs in position to win eight games and finish second in the SEC West. Ole Miss has the more explosive offense. MSU has the more reliable defense. This could turn into the best Egg Bowl in years. The game’s in Starkville, but I’m riding the Lane Train. Ole Miss 35, Mississippi State 31

Matter’s Pick: The Tigers should be feeling pretty good after winning a couple in a row for the first time all season. But in the words of Eli Drinkwitz, “This week doesn’t care about last week.” Arkansas has morphed into a team that wins with offense. K.J. Jefferson is a load to tackle. Treylon Burks is a load to cover. The Hogs manage to run the ball no matter who carries it. But expect nothing less than a highly motivated Arkansas defense. Barry Odom’s players will give their coach all they’ve got against his alma mater. Missouri has Tyler Badie and a much-improved defense, but the passing game still has question marks, starting with Connor Bazelak’s mobility. With Bazelak no threat to run the ball, Odom will flood the passing lanes with eight defenders, daring his former QB to win through the air. The 14 ½-points seem like a lot, especially considering the Hogs’ average margin of victory in SEC play is 8.8 points. Drinkwitz will have his team ready, but the Razorbacks are due in what’s been a one-sided series. Arkansas 34, Missouri 27