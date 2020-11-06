Matter's SEC Picks: Gators or Dawgs at Cocktail Party clash?

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Quick Hit: The worst roster in the SEC is still decimated by injuries and COVID-19, but this might be Vanderbilt’s last chance to win a game this season. And the Commodores are still nearly three-touchdown underdogs. Ouch.

The Bulldogs have lost four straight and have scored a grand total of two touchdowns in their last three games. Mike Leach’s team has failed to cover the spread in each of those losses, but here’s a hunch MSU figures things out, at least for a day.

No. 7 Texas A&M at South Carolina

Quick Hit: Believe it or not, the Aggies have a path to the College Football Playoff. Jimbo Fisher’s team figures to be favored in four of its last five games. Sweep them all and the Aggies will be sitting pretty at 9-1 with their only loss coming against Alabama. Meanwhile, either Georgia or Florida would have to beat the Tide in the SEC championship game to avoid a second loss. But first, the Gamecocks. South Carolina is a statistically similar team to Missouri when it comes to offense and defense. The Aggies have to manage the game well to pull off the road win. Minimize turnovers and penalties and the playoff dream stays alive.