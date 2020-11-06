Matter's SEC Picks: Gators or Dawgs at Cocktail Party clash?

Finally, we enjoyed a winning record against the spread — with no help from the Missouri Tigers, whom we finally picked to win a game last week. That turned out to be our worst prediction of the season. Go figure.
Six SEC teams are off this week, but we carry on with the picks, starting with the Cocktail Party in Jacksonville, Florida, where the SEC East champion could be all but settled by game’s end.
No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 8 Florida
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Line: Georgia by 3 ½
Quick Hit: Dan Mullen dressed as Darth Vader after last week’s win over Missouri, but the Florida coach went as the wrong Star Wars villain. Kylo Ren would have been the better choice. The young Jedi apprentice-turned-First Order Supreme Leader is clearly talented in the ways of the Force, but he’s always one bad play away from an embarrassing temper tantrum.
Here’s the good news for Mullen: He’s got the best quarterback, best tight end and best offensive playmaker in this game. Georgia remains an elite defensive team but is still trying to win games like it’s 1990. Offense wins — and the Gators simply have more.
Matter's Pick: Florida 27, Georgia 24
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Mississippi State by 19
Quick Hit: The worst roster in the SEC is still decimated by injuries and COVID-19, but this might be Vanderbilt’s last chance to win a game this season. And the Commodores are still nearly three-touchdown underdogs. Ouch.
The Bulldogs have lost four straight and have scored a grand total of two touchdowns in their last three games. Mike Leach’s team has failed to cover the spread in each of those losses, but here’s a hunch MSU figures things out, at least for a day.
Matter's Pick: Mississippi State 31, Vanderbilt 10
No. 7 Texas A&M at South Carolina
Kickoff: 6 p.m., ESPN
Line: Texas A&M by 10
Quick Hit: Believe it or not, the Aggies have a path to the College Football Playoff. Jimbo Fisher’s team figures to be favored in four of its last five games. Sweep them all and the Aggies will be sitting pretty at 9-1 with their only loss coming against Alabama. Meanwhile, either Georgia or Florida would have to beat the Tide in the SEC championship game to avoid a second loss. But first, the Gamecocks. South Carolina is a statistically similar team to Missouri when it comes to offense and defense. The Aggies have to manage the game well to pull off the road win. Minimize turnovers and penalties and the playoff dream stays alive.
Matter's Pick: Texas A&M 28, South Carolina 17
Tennessee at Arkansas
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Tennessee by 1 ½
Quick Hit: Can the Volunteers stop the free fall? Since beating Missouri more than a month ago, they’ve lost three straight games by a combined 81 points. Maybe a bye week was all Tennessee needed to regroup. Arkansas is among the nation’s most improved teams and is undefeated against the spread this season. Expect the Hogs to play well at home, especially on defense against Vols embattled quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who roasted Barry Odom’s defense last year at Mizzou. It says here the Hogs not only cover — again — but pull off the upset, which won’t seem like an upset by game’s end.
Matter's Pick: Arkansas 24, Tennessee 21
No. 9 BYU at No. 21 Boise State
Kickoff: 8:45 p.m., Friday, FS1
Line: BYU by 3
Quick Hit: Huge, huge game tonight on the blue turf at Boise State. This is a playoff elimination game. If there’s ever going to be a season when a Group of Five team crashes the four-team playoff, this could be that year. If you’re not watching for the playoff implications, watch just to witness BYU quarterback Zach Thomas, who should be considered a leading Heisman Trophy candidate and first-round NFL draft prospect —and might just be the most entertaining player in the country. This will be his biggest stage of the season.
Matter's Pick: BYU 34, Boise State 27
No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., NBC
Line: Clemson by 5 ½
Quick Hit: No Trevor Lawrence for the nation’s No. 1 team, but will it matter in South Bend? The Tigers turn to their future, freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, to deliver the road victory in another game with major playoff stakes. Clemson is missing some important pieces but is clearly the faster, more athletic team. Notre Dame is the more physical squad, built behind a strong offensive line, multiple standout tight ends and a sturdy defense. St. Louis will have a say in this showdown: Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams from Vianney High could loom large in the Irish game plan.
No matter what happens Saturday, expect a rematch for the ACC championship. Lawrence will be back by then, but for now, go with the home team against the freshman QB.
Matter's Pick: Notre Dame 27, Clemson 24
Last week: 4-3 against the spread; 5-2 straight up
Season: 15-21-1 against the spread; 25-12 straight up
