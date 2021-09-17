Matter's SEC Picks: Lions, Tigers & Tide! Oh my

COLUMBIA, Mo. — We had a strong start with the picks last week then went south in the afternoon and evening. Let’s give it another shot.
But first …
STLtoday SEC Power Rankings
1. Alabama (2-0) … Could the Tide give the Jets a game?
2. Georgia (2-0) … UGA’s QB issues don’t seem to matter.
3. Texas A&M (2-0) … Can the Aggies survive Haynes King’s injury?
4. Ole Miss (2-0) … Who can stop this offense?
5. Florida (2-0) … How many Heismans will Anthony Richardson win?
6. Arkansas (2-0) … Has Sam Pittman been elected governor yet?
7. Kentucky (2-0, 1-0) … UK has the look of Stoops’ most complete team.
8. Auburn (2-0) … Huuuuuuge test for Harsin’s Tigers at Happy Valley.
9. Mississippi State (2-0) … That’s an impressive win over N.C. State.
10. Missouri (1-1, 1-1) … Talent issue, or did Steve Wilks forget how to coach?
11. Tennessee (1-1) … Josh Heupel has some QBs, but does he have a starter?
12. South Carolina (2-0) … East Carolina nearly toppled Beamer’s boys. Yikes.
13. LSU (1-1) … Tigers could cruise for a while, but questions remain.
14. Vanderbilt (1-1) … Nice bounce-back win for Vandy at Colorado State.
SEMO (0-2) at Missouri (1-1, 1-0 SEC)
Series: Missouri leads, 4-0
Kickoff: 11 a.m., SECN+/ ESPN+
Line: Missouri by 34
Matter’s Pick: Eli Drinkwitz opened his weekly presser by praising all the things that SEMO does well. They block kicks. They pull off trick plays. They can run the ball. They can get after the quarterback. But this game has zero to do with the Redhawks. It’s all about Mizzou cleaning up its act on defense, staying healthy and getting the most valuable players out of the game as early as possible. The Tigers have had a few close calls against FCS opponents in years past, but anything less than a blowout will sound alarms for the rest of the season. A lopsided win won’t prove anything about this Missouri team, but it should quiet some of the noise heading into a much tougher test at Boston College. Missouri 48, SEMO 13
New Mexico (2-0) at No. 7 Texas A&M (2-0)
Series: Texas A&M leads, 4-0
Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network
Line: Texas A&M by 30
Matter’s Pick: Former Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson returns to SEC action against the Aggies, who survived a scare against Colorado last week and lost their QB for a few weeks. It shouldn’t matter against the Lobos, but that’s a lot of points for a team still searching for some answers on offense. Texas A&M 37, New Mexico 10
No. 1 Alabama (2-0) at No. 11 Florida (2-0)
Series: Alabama leads, 26-14
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS
Line: Alabama by 14 1/2
Matter’s Pick: It’s a rematch of last year’s SEC championship — one of the few competitive games Alabama played all year. But these aren’t the same Gators, and their no-longer-a-secret weapon off the bench, freshman QB Anthony Richardson, is hobbled some. The Swamp will be jacked for Alabama’s first visit in a decade, but until proven otherwise, there’s no rational reason to pick against Nick Saban. Alabama 37, Florida 20
Georgia Southern (1-1) at No. 20 Arkansas (2-0)
Series: First meeting
Kickoff: 3 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Arkansas by 23 ½
Matter’s Pick: Could the Hogs have a Texas hangover? Very possible, especially with Texas A&M next on the schedule. These players haven’t experienced a victory like last week’s over the Longhorns and might be tempted to shift into cruise control against Georgia Southern. The Eagles run the option, but expect Barry Odom’s veteran defense to be prepared to handle their best shot. Arkansas 38, Georgia Southern 14
Mississippi State (2-0) at Memphis (2-0)
Series: Mississippi State leads, 33-11
Kickoff: 3 p.m. CT, ESPN2
Line: Mississippi State by 3 1/2
Matter’s Pick: Good luck figuring out this Mississippi State team. The Bulldogs needed to rally to edge Louisiana Tech in Week 1, then had little trouble beating favored North Carolina State in Week 2. Now, a visit to Memphis, a potent team that needed 55 points to hold off Arkansas State last week. A shootout at the Liberty Bowl? Here’s a vote of confidence in Zach Arnett’s MSU defense. No cowbell, no problem for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State 41, Memphis 33
South Carolina (2-0) at No. 2 Georgia (2-0)
Series: Georgia leads, 52-19-2
Kickoff: 6 p.m., ESPN
Line: Georgia by 31 ½
Matter’s Pick: Forget the matchups. Forget the injuries. That’s A LOT of points for an SEC game. Yes, former Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp now works on the Georgia staff, but no intel on the USC roster is worth that many points. Georgia wins easily but it’s a closer margin. Georgia 34, South Carolina 7
No. 22 Auburn (2-0) at No. 10 Penn State (2-0)
Series: Tied, 1-1
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., ABC
Line: Penn State by 6
Matter’s Pick: Big-time credibility game for Bryan Harsin. CBC has played a tougher schedule than Auburn through two weeks — the Tigers are the only SEC West team that hasn’t played a Power 5 opponent — but that changes at Happy Valley. Penn State looks like a playoff contender and might be the most complete team in the Big Ten. An upset makes Harsin the early favorite for SEC coach of the year. But … don’t count on it. Penn State 27, Auburn 17
Central Michigan (1-1) at LSU (1-1)
Series: First Meeting
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: LSU by 19 1/2
Matter’s Pick: The Tigers get a taste of the team that gave Missouri some problems in Week 1. LSU hasn’t shaken off all the stink from the UCLA loss and should get tested from a competent Central Michigan offense. LSU has the obvious talent advantage but might have trouble coasting to an easy victory. LSU 37, Central Michigan 20
Tulane (1-1) at No. 17 Ole Miss (2-0)
Series: Ole Miss leads, 41-28
Kickoff: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Line: Ole Miss by 14
Matter’s Pick: This one might turn out to be a stiffer challenge than Ole Miss’ opener against Louisville. The Green Wave nearly toppled Oklahoma in Week 1 and you can bet Willie Fritz will have his prolific attack ready for the Rebels’ remade defense. Penn State-Auburn will attract more eyeballs, but this could be the more entertaining prime-time game. Ole Miss 48, Tulane 28
Stanford (1-1) at Vanderbilt (1-1)
Series: First Meeting
Kickoff: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Line: Stanford by 12
Matter’s Pick: Two academic powerhouses collide! Vandy showed signs of life last week with a solid win at Colorado State. Stanford beat USC so badly it got Clay Helton fired. Stanford is nothing if not physically imposing. No trouble in Nashville. Stanford 31, Vanderbilt 10
Outside the SEC
Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma (-22): College football is nuts. The latest example: This matchup was once hailed the Game of the Century when these two ruled the Big Eight, but now you’ve got one Big Ten also-ran and a future member of the SEC. Unfortuntely for the Huskers, Tom Osborne isn’t walking through that door. Well, he probably will but not to coach. Boomer Sooners all day long. Oklahoma 45, Nebraska 17
Oklahoma State at Boise State (-4): Mike Gundy cut his mullet and the Pokes are lucky to have beaten Missouri State and Tulsa. Coincidence? Boise State 31, Oklahoma State 24