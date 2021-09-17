Matter's SEC Picks: Lions, Tigers & Tide! Oh my

SEMO (0-2) at Missouri (1-1, 1-0 SEC)

Matter’s Pick: Eli Drinkwitz opened his weekly presser by praising all the things that SEMO does well. They block kicks. They pull off trick plays. They can run the ball. They can get after the quarterback. But this game has zero to do with the Redhawks. It’s all about Mizzou cleaning up its act on defense, staying healthy and getting the most valuable players out of the game as early as possible. The Tigers have had a few close calls against FCS opponents in years past, but anything less than a blowout will sound alarms for the rest of the season. A lopsided win won’t prove anything about this Missouri team, but it should quiet some of the noise heading into a much tougher test at Boston College. Missouri 48, SEMO 13