Matter's SEC Picks: Mizzou ready for cowbell?
Matter's SEC Picks: Mizzou ready for cowbell?

Auburn closes rough regular season at Mississippi State

FILE- In this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, file photo, Mississippi State coach Mike Leach stands on the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky. Mississippi State has managed a single victory, over winless Vanderbilt, in its last five games, averaging a mere 7.5 points in the losses. They face Georgia on Saturday night in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)

 Bryan Woolston

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It’s been a long week of writing, reporting and traveling, so we’re going to zip through today’s SEC picks and the Power Five championship games and make our predictions Haiku style. 

Missouri at Mississippi State

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate

Line: Missouri by 1

Quick Hit:  Air Raid and cowbells

Lubbock, Pullman, now Starkville

Drink downs the Pirate

Matter's Pick: Missouri 27, Mississippi State 24

No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee

Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN

Line: Texas A&M by 14

Quick Hit: Aggies in playoff?

Jimbo’s boys will need  some help

Time for change with Vols?

Matter's Pick: Texas A&M 31, Tennessee 10

Mississippi at Louisiana State

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Line: Mississippi by 2 ½

Quick Hit: Tigers take bowl ban

Coach O’s seat getting warmer?

Lane Train chugs along

Matter's Pick: Mississippi 34, LSU 27

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 11 Florida

SEC Championship (Atlanta)

Kickoff: 7 p.m., CBS

Line: Alabama by 17

Quick Hit: Gators know better

Than to throw their shoes in angst

Tide Rolls to Top Seed

Matter's Pick: Alabama 41, Florida 21

No. 15 Northwestern vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Big Ten Championship (Indianapolis)

Kickoff: 11 a.m., FOX

Line: Ohio State by 20 ½    

Quick Hit: Who have Bucks beaten?

Hoosiers, Rutgers, Cornhuskers

But they pass the eye test.

Matter's Pick: Ohio State 31, Northwestern 20

No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Iowa State

Big 12 Championship (Arlington, Texas)

Kickoff: 11 a.m., ABC

Line: Oklahoma by 5 ½

Quick Hit:  Campbell sure can coach

Sooners are on a hot streak

Something has to give

Matter’s Pick: Oklahoma 34, Iowa State 31

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Clemson

ACC Championship (Charlotte)

Kickoff: 3 p.m., ABC

Line: Clemson by 10 ½

Quick Hit: Irish, guess who’s back?

Trevor Lawrence sure is back

You’ll need more than luck

Matter’s Pick: Clemson 27, Notre Dame 21

Last week: 2-4 against the spread; 5-1 straight up

Season: 37-30-1 against the spread; 54-14 straight up

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

