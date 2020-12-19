Matter's SEC Picks: Mizzou ready for cowbell?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It’s been a long week of writing, reporting and traveling, so we’re going to zip through today’s SEC picks and the Power Five championship games and make our predictions Haiku style.
Missouri at Mississippi State
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate
Line: Missouri by 1
Quick Hit: Air Raid and cowbells
Lubbock, Pullman, now Starkville
Drink downs the Pirate
Matter's Pick: Missouri 27, Mississippi State 24
No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee
Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN
Line: Texas A&M by 14
Quick Hit: Aggies in playoff?
Jimbo’s boys will need some help
Time for change with Vols?
Matter's Pick: Texas A&M 31, Tennessee 10
Mississippi at Louisiana State
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Mississippi by 2 ½
Quick Hit: Tigers take bowl ban
Coach O’s seat getting warmer?
Lane Train chugs along
Matter's Pick: Mississippi 34, LSU 27
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 11 Florida
SEC Championship (Atlanta)
Kickoff: 7 p.m., CBS
Line: Alabama by 17
Quick Hit: Gators know better
Than to throw their shoes in angst
Tide Rolls to Top Seed
Matter's Pick: Alabama 41, Florida 21
No. 15 Northwestern vs. No. 3 Ohio State
Big Ten Championship (Indianapolis)
Kickoff: 11 a.m., FOX
Line: Ohio State by 20 ½
Quick Hit: Who have Bucks beaten?
Hoosiers, Rutgers, Cornhuskers
But they pass the eye test.
Matter's Pick: Ohio State 31, Northwestern 20
No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Iowa State
Big 12 Championship (Arlington, Texas)
Kickoff: 11 a.m., ABC
Line: Oklahoma by 5 ½
Quick Hit: Campbell sure can coach
Sooners are on a hot streak
Something has to give
Matter’s Pick: Oklahoma 34, Iowa State 31
No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Clemson
ACC Championship (Charlotte)
Kickoff: 3 p.m., ABC
Line: Clemson by 10 ½
Quick Hit: Irish, guess who’s back?
Trevor Lawrence sure is back
You’ll need more than luck
Matter’s Pick: Clemson 27, Notre Dame 21
Last week: 2-4 against the spread; 5-1 straight up
Season: 37-30-1 against the spread; 54-14 straight up
