Matter's SEC Picks: Mizzou, Vandy resume century-old skirmish

SEC PICKS

Missouri (3-4, 0-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4)

Matter’s Pick: If you don’t have a rooting interest in the SEC East sixth-place game this one’s not going to register on your radar. Vandy’s offense is the worst in the Power 5 outside of Colorado. Missouri’s defense is pushing Kansas for worst in the Power 5. Vandy’s defense isn’t much better. The one unit with upside is Missouri’s offense — if the Tigers can stop stepping on rakes with interceptions and penalties. We could dig deep into the Pro Football Focus rankings and ratings to come up with a meticulous analysis of this matchup, but this is more fun: The first time Mizzou and Vanderbilt played was in 1895, in Columbia. The next year they met in St. Louis. Grover Cleveland was serving his second term in the White House. The St. Louis Cardinals were still four years away from being called the Cardinals. The 1904 World’s Fair was still eight years away from coming to St. Louis. Crown Candy was but a dream for Harry Karandzieff. You get the point.