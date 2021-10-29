Matter's SEC Picks: Mizzou, Vandy resume century-old skirmish

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Picks are on a roll, folks. Mizzou took off last Saturday, but we went 6-1 against the spread. Can we keep it going?
Here’s your weekly reminder that Mizzou has yet to cover the spread in seven games this season. Only one other FBS team hasn’t covered at least once this season. Finally, Missouri and Clemson have something in common besides a mascot.
Let’s get to the weekly power rankings, honor roll and, of course, the Picks.
STLTODAY SEC POWER RANKINGS
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Ole Miss
4. Kentucky
5. Auburn
6. Texas A&M
7. Arkansas
8. LSU
9. Florida
10. Tennessee
11. Mississippi State
12. Missouri
13. South Carolina
14. Vanderbilt
SEC HONOR ROLL
SEC player of the year/offensive player of the year: Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral
With the SEC's best receiver corps still dealing with injuries, Corral is doing more with less and doing it better than anyone.
In the running: Alabama QB Bryce Young, Alabama WR Jameson Williams, Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Missouri RB Tyler Badie, Arkansas WR Treylon Burks
SEC defensive player of the year: Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis
He's not going to have glitzy stats, but the big man is the most dominant interior lineman in the game.
In the running: Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr., Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson, Kentucky DE Josh Paschal
SEC newcomer of the year: Alabama WR Jameson Williams (Ohio State)
The former Cardinal Ritter star has become the next great Bama receiver.
In the running: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker (Virginia Tech), Kentucky WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Nebraska), Ole Miss LB Chance Campbell (Maryland), Georgia TE Brock Bowers (freshman), Florida QB Anthony Richardson (freshman)
SEC coach of the year: Josh Heupel, Tennessee
I don’t care about the record as much as the play on the field. The Vols are incredibly thin but far more functional under Heupel and DC Tim Banks — and entertaining.
In the running: Bryan Harsin, Auburn; Mark Stoops, Kentucky; Kirby Smart, Georgia
SEC PICKS
Missouri (3-4, 0-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4)
Series: Missouri leads, 8-4-1
Kickoff: 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Line: Missouri by 16
Matter’s Pick: If you don’t have a rooting interest in the SEC East sixth-place game this one’s not going to register on your radar. Vandy’s offense is the worst in the Power 5 outside of Colorado. Missouri’s defense is pushing Kansas for worst in the Power 5. Vandy’s defense isn’t much better. The one unit with upside is Missouri’s offense — if the Tigers can stop stepping on rakes with interceptions and penalties. We could dig deep into the Pro Football Focus rankings and ratings to come up with a meticulous analysis of this matchup, but this is more fun: The first time Mizzou and Vanderbilt played was in 1895, in Columbia. The next year they met in St. Louis. Grover Cleveland was serving his second term in the White House. The St. Louis Cardinals were still four years away from being called the Cardinals. The 1904 World’s Fair was still eight years away from coming to St. Louis. Crown Candy was but a dream for Harry Karandzieff. You get the point.
It was 125 years ago when Missouri and Vanderbilt met in St. Louis, just the seventh season in MU’s history. Here’s a snippet from the Globe Democrat’s archives:
“The rugby football teams of the Missouri State University and Vanderbilt University will line up in battle array at The Fairgrounds this afternoon. The game will be called at 2:30 o’clock. The Columbia team, under command of Manager English and Coach Patterson, arrived in St. Louis early last evening and took up quarters at the Southern Hotel. The Vanderbilt eleven will reach here this morning.
“The game should be well worth seeing, as the Tigers are intent upon winning. Their opponents are probably the strongest team in the South and come to St. Louis with a fine reputation.”
How’s that for analysis? The Tigers won that game 26-6.
Ol’ Coach Patterson had the defense playing with their leather helmets on fire that day. Can Steve Wilks inspire that kind of effort in Nashville? Probably not, but Mizzou’s offense figures to show some improvement after the bye week and build a two-touchdown lead by the fourth quarter. Can the Tigers cover the spread for the first time this season? At its best Mizzou is more than 17 points better than Vandy, but we haven’t seen the Tigers’ best in a long time. Missouri 37, Vanderbilt 23
Florida (4-3, 2-3) vs. No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 5-0)
Series: Georgia leads, 52-44-2
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS (Jacksonville, Florida)
Line: Georgia by 14
Matter’s Pick: Florida is fading but coming off a bye week. Never underestimate Dan Mullen’s ability to craft a delicious game plan for Florida’s chief rival. Still, this is the series’ biggest spread since 2009, when Tim Tebow’s Gators were 16 ½-point favorites and won 41-9. Georgia’s defense is the best in the country, and UF’s only chance might be unleashing Anthony Richardson and seeing what the freshman can do. It says here: Not enough. Georgia 34, Florida 17
No. 10 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1) at No. 18 Auburn (5-2, 2-1)
Series: Auburn leads, 34-10
Kickoff: 6 p.m., ESPN
Line: Auburn by 3
Matter’s Pick: The Rebels haven’t been full strength on offense for a while. Auburn is quietly still in the SEC West hunt and can capture the division by winning out. The Tigers have won five straight in the series and six of seven at Jordan Hare. Time for that to change. Ole Miss 31, Auburn 28
No. 12 Kentucky (6-1, 4-1) at Mississippi State (4-3, 2-2)
Series: Tied, 24-24
Kickoff: 6 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Kentucky by 1 ½
Matter’s Pick: Kentucky, fresh after a bye, finds itself in unusual circumstances as a road favorite in SEC play. It’s happened only eight times the last 20 years. UK has covered the spread in six of those contests. Win out and the Wildcats could crash a New Year’s Six bowl. The Cats get a big road win in Starkville. Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 20
OUTSIDE THE SEC
No. 6 Michigan (-4 ½) at No. 8 Michigan State: We’re not sure either of these teams are as good as their ranking, but we know it’s going to be a great atmosphere in Beast Lansing. Sparty won’t go down easy. Michigan 21, Michigan State 20
No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State (-19): The Lions are frauds. The Buckeyes are back. No contest at the Horseshoe. Ohio State 38, Penn State 17
Texas at No. 16 Baylor (-3): Don’t look now but Baylor’s in position to challenge Oklahoma for the Big 12. Other than Mel Tucker at Michigan State and Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, has a second-year Power 5 coach done a better job than Dave Aranda? Baylor 27, Texas 23