Matter's SEC picks: No Saban, no problem for Alabama vs. Georgia?

COLUMBIA, Mo. - We’ve reached Week 4 of the Southeastern Conference season and two games have been postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks: Vanderbilt at Missouri and LSU at Florida.
We’re not clutching our pearls over here over two rescheduled games, but that list could grow quickly and turn the SEC schedule into chaos soon enough. Then again, this is exactly why the SEC baked two bye weeks into the schedule. For the time being, we’ll predict the games we know will be played Saturday — or will be played as of Friday morning. As always, things can change in a hurry.
This week features the biggest heavyweight match of the season, where the game's biggest name will be missing from the sideline in Tuscaloosa.
Kentucky at No. 18 Tennessee
Kickoff: 11 a.m., SEC Network
Line: Tennessee by 6
Quick Hit: Kentucky shows some pluck every week despite a punchless offense, but Tennessee is the more complete team and should handle the Wildcats by at least a touchdown. UT’s only undoing might be the Georgia Effect. The Vols traded blows with the league’s most physical team for four quarters last week. If they aren’t fully recovered, Kentucky could take advantage.
Matter's Pick: Tennessee 27, Kentucky 20
No. 15 Auburn at South Carolina
Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN
Line: Auburn by 3 ½
Quick Hit: At No. 14 in the AP poll, Auburn might be the most overrated team in the country. The Tigers needed an officiating snafu to beat Arkansas with a last-second field goal and barely showed up the week before in their rivalry game against Georgia. It’s worth asking what exactly this Auburn team does well? South Carolina, meanwhile, only boasts a win over roster-depleted Vanderbilt but hung with Tennessee and covered the spread at Florida. The Gamecocks have the nation’s third-best third-down conversion rate on defense and the SEC’s No. 2 rusher in Kevin Harris. Sound defense, productive running game. That’s what South Carolina does well. We’ll take the Gamecocks in an upset.
Matter's Pick: South Carolina 24, Auburn 21
Mississippi at Arkansas
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Line: Mississippi by 2 1/2
Quick Hit: This is a far more interesting game than we could have imagined this offseason. Head Hog Sam Pittman and coordinators Kendal Briles and Barry Odom have turned the SEC’s most woebegone program into a feisty bunch of rascals. Odom’s defense is third in the SEC in yards allowed per play. Only Georgia has given up fewer touchdowns. Defense is more of a myth in Oxford, where every snap of every possession could go for a touchdown. The Rebels are that explosive on offense and that horrendous on defense. Nine of Alabama’s 11 possessions went for touchdowns last week in Oxford — and it would have been 10 if the Tide didn’t fumble on the goal line. Any game featuring Lane Kiffin’s defense figures to be a shootout, but it says here the Rebels survive — barely.
Matter's Pick: Mississippi 45, Arkansas 41
No. 11 Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Kickoff: 3 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Texas A&M by 5
Quick Hit: Here’s something we didn’t expect: Mike Leach has a more reliable defense than offense. So much for that splashy Week 1 win at LSU. Mississippi State has been dreadful since then, losing to Arkansas and Kentucky … which means this is exactly when Leach pulls off an upset. The Aggies had a credibility check last week with a home win over Florida — somehow A&M is still ranked a spot behind those same Gators — and another victory Saturday could signal the Aggies are the second-best team in the SEC West.
Matter's Pick: Texas A&M 28, Mississippi State 17
No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama
Kickoff: 7 p.m., CBS
Line: Alabama by 4 ½
Quick Hit: We learned three things about Alabama coach Nick Saban this week.
1. He has the coronavirus. Here’s hoping he recovers soon. (We’ll always be grateful that Saban wrote one heck of a foreword for Gary Pinkel’s autobiography a few years ago, arguably the best chapter in the book. And that’s saying something!)
2. He’s still the highest paid coach in college football, making $9.1 million this year, per USA Today’s latest salary database.
3. His value calculates to at least a point and a half on the sideline. Alabama was a 6-point favorite before Saban’s diagnosis became public then dropped to 4 ½ by Thursday.
No matter where he coaches Saturday’s game, part of what makes Saban the game’s greatest coach of all time is his ability to recruit the game’s best players. And nobody has recruited better offensive skill players lately — and that’s the difference in Tuscaloosa. Georgia’s defense is the best in the country, but Bama’s wideouts are too fast, too furious.
Matter's Pick: Alabama 31, Georgia 28
Central Florida at Memphis
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., ABC
Line: UCF by 3
Quick Hit: UCF’s playoff hopes were dashed with a second straight loss to Tulsa, but Josh Heupel still leads one of the most electric offenses in the country. The Knights average 582 yards per game, best in the country. This one should be nothing but entertaining.
Matter's Pick: UCF 48, Memphis 42
Last week: 3-5 against the spread … 5-3 straight up
Season: 9-14-1 against the spread … 17-7 straight up
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.