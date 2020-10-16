Matter's SEC picks: No Saban, no problem for Alabama vs. Georgia?

Quick Hit: This is a far more interesting game than we could have imagined this offseason. Head Hog Sam Pittman and coordinators Kendal Briles and Barry Odom have turned the SEC’s most woebegone program into a feisty bunch of rascals. Odom’s defense is third in the SEC in yards allowed per play. Only Georgia has given up fewer touchdowns. Defense is more of a myth in Oxford, where every snap of every possession could go for a touchdown. The Rebels are that explosive on offense and that horrendous on defense. Nine of Alabama’s 11 possessions went for touchdowns last week in Oxford — and it would have been 10 if the Tide didn’t fumble on the goal line. Any game featuring Lane Kiffin’s defense figures to be a shootout, but it says here the Rebels survive — barely.