Matter's SEC Picks: No snow, no problem for Mizzou

Florida’s Dan Mullen might be coaching for his job. Seven years ago the Tigers did their part to end the Will Muschamp era in Gainesville, drilling the Gators at The Swamp. This one won’t be so one-sided, but these teams have been trending in opposite directions the last few weeks. Both coaches said they’ve buried last year’s halftime fracas, and while Drinkwitz had some zingers for Mullen in the offseason, he resisted taking any jabs this week. He’ll have the last laugh Saturday — as long as his defense tackles and his QB throws it to the right team. Missouri 37, Florida 34