Matter's SEC picks: Who's the real Tiger King, Mizzou or LSU?

No. 2 Alabama at Mississippi

Quick Hit: Nick Saban is now 20-0 against his former assistant coaches and here comes another one in Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, who’s having a lot more fun with this matchup than his team will Saturday. Kiffin’s latest playful jabs came this week on the Dan Patrick Show. Asked about his big showdown against Saban, Kiffin, 45, quipped, “I don’t play and he doesn’t play. We’d have a better chance if that was the case. I don’t think he can cover me. ... He’s in his like 60s. I was telling someone the other day, ‘I’m really worried about Coach. He’s elderly now.'” To his credit, Saban was a good sport when asked for his reaction. “He’s probably right,” he said this week. “I wouldn’t disagree with him. I guess I would ask when he’s my age what’s he going to be like? It’s a little bit of a disadvantage to be my age. I’ve had a hip replacement. I still pride myself on my ability to cover. I just don’t think I could cover him.” For the record, Saban is 68. And Saban won’t think twice about hanging 68 on his old coordinator on Saturday.