Matter's SEC picks: Who's the real Tiger King, Mizzou or LSU?

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Here’s what we’ve learned in two weeks of Southeastern Conference football. Alabama is still elite. Georgia is playing some grown man football. Vandy can’t score. Arkansas has a pulse. And playing on the road isn’t what it used to be. In the Season of COVID-19, SEC road teams are 8-6 through two weeks while road underdogs are 5-4 against the spread.
Don’t sleep on those road dogs! Including a couple we like this week. Let's get to the picks.
No. 17 LSU at Missouri
Kickoff: 11 a.m., SEC Network Alternate
Line: LSU by 14
Quick Hit: Let's call it the Joe Exotic Bowl as Tigers take on Tigers for the first time ever in Columbia. There's a New quarterback for Mizzou in Connor Bazelak, but will it matter against LSU’s legion of four- and five-star talents up and down the roster? LSU’s 2019 heroes Joe Burrow and Joe Brady are off to the NFL — along with another 13 draft picks — but even a change of venue won’t give Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers enough advantages to overcome the talent discrepancy, especially with seven MU players sidelined for COVID-19 reasons. LSU proved its mortality with a Week 1 loss to Mississippi State but recovered last week in Nashville with a 34-point win over hapless Vanderbilt. Mizzou can hang around Saturday if it doesn’t litter the field with penalties, drops and unforced errors, but it will take an off day from LSU — on both sides of the ball — to turn this into an evenly matched game.
Matter's Pick: LSU 31, Missouri 13
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
Kickoff: 11 a.m., SEC Network
Line: South Carolina by 13 ½
Quick Hit: In a matchup of two winless SEC East teams, something has to give. The Gamecocks haven’t rolled over in losses to Tennessee and Florida but figures to have the offense to outscore a Vandy team struggling to get first downs much less touchdowns. In losses to Texas A&M and LSU, Vandy has averaged only 3.9 yards per play. Only Syracuse has been worse this season.
Matter's Pick: South Carolina 24, Vanderbilt 10
No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M
Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN
Line: Florida by 6 ½
Quick Hit: We know Florida can score at will. But we’re still wondering if this is a championship defense in Gainesville. The Gators figure to be tested in College Station against an Aggies attack that hasn’t fulfilled the hype — there’s a surprise — but should have the firepower to challenge a suspect defense. If the Gators win big on the road, it’s fair to wonder and wonder loudly why A&M is paying Jimbo Fisher all that guaranteed cash ($75 million!!!) to run a mid-tier SEC program.
Matter's Pick: Florida 34, Texas A&M 24
No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS
Line: Georgia by 12 1/2
Quick Hit: Tennessee’s eight-game winning streak is on the line, but this will be the best team the Vols face—by far—since the start of the streak. Georgia has outscored Tennessee 122-26 in the last three matchups and last week pulverized Auburn 27-6 in what was supposed to be a much more competitive game. While the Vols have started to build an identity behind a massive offensive line and rugged running game, that sounds a lot like Georgia — except Georgia’s version is better.
Matter's Pick: Georgia 27, Tennessee 10
Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn
Kickoff: 3 p.m., ESPN
Line: Auburn by 13 ½
Quick Hit: Can Sam Pittman and Barry Odom win two in a row as road underdogs? Odom’s defense “held” Mississippi State’s K.J. Costello to 313 passing yards last week, nearly half his SEC-single game record total from a week earlier, but more important picked him off three times in the Razorbacks’ upset in Starkville, which ended Arkansas’ 20-game SEC losing streak. Pittman credited Odom for making the decision to prepare 15 different defensive backs for the matchup. (Nobody ever said the guy isn’t an excellent coordinator.) Now, it’s back on the road against an Auburn team smarting from a Georgia beatdown last week. Gus Malzahn’s Tigers avoid the upset, but the Hogs keep it competitive.
Matter's Pick: Auburn 28, Arkansas 17
No. 2 Alabama at Mississippi
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Line: Alabama by 23 ½
Quick Hit: Nick Saban is now 20-0 against his former assistant coaches and here comes another one in Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, who’s having a lot more fun with this matchup than his team will Saturday. Kiffin’s latest playful jabs came this week on the Dan Patrick Show. Asked about his big showdown against Saban, Kiffin, 45, quipped, “I don’t play and he doesn’t play. We’d have a better chance if that was the case. I don’t think he can cover me. ... He’s in his like 60s. I was telling someone the other day, ‘I’m really worried about Coach. He’s elderly now.'” To his credit, Saban was a good sport when asked for his reaction. “He’s probably right,” he said this week. “I wouldn’t disagree with him. I guess I would ask when he’s my age what’s he going to be like? It’s a little bit of a disadvantage to be my age. I’ve had a hip replacement. I still pride myself on my ability to cover. I just don’t think I could cover him.” For the record, Saban is 68. And Saban won’t think twice about hanging 68 on his old coordinator on Saturday.
Matter's Pick: Alabama 45, Mississippi 20
Mississippi State at Kentucky
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Kentucky by 2
Quick Hit: Mike Leach returns to Lexington, where the Air Raid first arrived in the SEC during the Tim Couch days. Kentucky is the nation’s best winless team that’s played a game this season, but the Wildcats aren’t built for a shootout. UK’s best bet is a ball-hog approach, win the line of scrimmage and keep Leach’s offense off the field. Not going to happen. The Bulldogs bounce back and keep UK scrambling for its first victory.
Matter's Pick: Mississippi State 31, Kentucky 27
No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., ABC
Line: Clemson by 14
Quick Hit: For this week’s non-SEC game, we’re looking at the ACC, where the suddenly potent Hurricanes will try to topple Clemson off the conference throne. Miami, led by star quarterback in D’Eriq King and the league’s No. 1 offense, looks like Clemson’s best ACC challenger in years. Clemson survives a shaky game every season on its way to the playoff, but here’s guessing Dabo Swinney has his team ready at home.
Matter's Pick: Clemson 34, Miami 21
Last week: 3-5 against the spread … 6-2 straight up
Season: 6-9-1 against the spread … 12-4 straight up
