Matter's Tales from the Road: Knoxville Edition

• This was Tennessee's first home game of COVID-19 season. Media seating was limited in the socially distanced press box, but credit to the UT staff for running a smooth operation. Visiting reporters were required to fill out a health questionnaire before arriving at the stadium. Then, before I could park at the stadium, UT nurses conducted a drive-up temperature check. (I passed.) Once cleared, I could park just across the street from Neyland and proceed to the press box for a day's work.

Postgame interviews were through Zoom, and there was no on-field access for print reporters. That's part of the new normal that hopefully gets left behind in 2020.

• Let me paint the scene of what waited for me at my Knoxville hotel after Saturday’s game. (A nice, fairly new hotel on the west side of town, by the way.) After grabbing another takeout dinner, I head to the elevator to retire for the night, only there’s a problem. A young family just discovered a disturbing scene in the elevator: A man who looks to be in his early 20s is passed out cold, lying on the elevator floor. The family reports the scene to the woman working the front desk. The man not only isn’t wearing a mask, but he’s covered in what appears to be vomit, presumably his own.