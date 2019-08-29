COLUMBIA, Mo. — Austyn Carta-Samuels might have the most unique job title in the Mizzou athletics department. The football team’s director of character and cultural development also has history with the Tigers’ opening-week opponent.
Carta-Samuels, 28, was the Mountain West Conference freshman of the year in 2009 when he helped guide Wyoming to seven wins, including the team’s first bowl game in four years. He left the program after his sophomore year and resurfaced at Vanderbilt, where he became a captain in 2013 and played several games on a torn ACL during the Commodores’ nine-win season.
In 2015, he joined Gary Pinkel’s Missouri’s staff as a graduate assistant and later served as the team’s recruiting coordinator and offensive quality control assistant under Barry Odom. This past offseason he lobbied Odom to create a new position that would focus on … well, we’ll let Carta-Samuels explain his role with the program. As the Tigers prepare for Saturday’s game in Laramie, Wyo., the guy known as ACS talked to the Post-Dispatch this week about his ups and downs at Wyoming and his new role under Odom.
Q: What have you been telling the players they can expect from the environment at Wyoming on Saturday?
A: It’s the only Division I football university within the state, so everything is Wyoming football. They don’t have a professional team, none of that. You can except a lot of passion. I’ve told the guys, ‘The crowd might be only 29,000, but it’s a loud raucous 29,000.’ It’s a really fun environment to play in. The whole environment of the stadium encapsulates that mountain feel. You’re up on the high plains and there’ s nothing around you. And then their brand and style of football is very tough and physical. They want to grind you out. It’s like stepping into a western movie.
Q: I’m sure when you played at Wyoming your teams relished the chance to play opponents from the Power 5 conferences. What was the team’s approach to weeks like this?
A: A lot of anticipation, a lot of excitement. You have that underdog mentality. It’s like you’re plying with house money. ‘I’m going to shoot my shot as far as I can and play a little looser.’ They’ll be focused and disciplined ,but they’ll be very excited to see that SEC logo on the jersey on the players across from them.
Q: So much is made of the elevation in Laramie, but do you remember teams coming into Laramie and seeing them struggle with the altitude?
A: I remember vividly Texas struggling with it (in 2009), but that was a 1 p.m. game in the 90s early in the season, so it was a really hot. For us it’s a night game. (The altitude) is something to be aware of and prepare for. Teams either prepared well and you couldn’t tell (it bothered them) or they didn’t prepare and you saw guys sucking wind. I know Coach Odom has beat health and hydration into the players and they had a really productive summer, so I don’t expect altitude to be a factor.
Q: Things didn’t end well for you at Wyoming, but do you still have fond memories of your time there?
A: Incredible memories, definitely. I was 18, 19 years old. It was such a fascinating time in my life. It was a Cinderella story. I was Mountain West Conference freshman of the year. I was named a captain as a true sophomore. I was the only guy to do that at that school. It was such a University of Wyoming football state, everywhere I went I felt like a celebrity. All of the memories I have are fond. If it tells you anything, both my parents are flying out to the game (Saturday). My best friend who was a captain with me as a senior is flying to the game with his wife and kids. It’ll be a really powerful experience and bring back all those great memories that shaped so much of who I am. The adversity that happened there I’ve learned to love and appreciate it because without it I wouldn’t be who I am today.
Q: It’s no secret that you and Dave Christensen had a falling out. What did you take away from that part of your career and how did you grow from that situation?
A: I would just say for me I learned to be really careful even when you have a trusting relationship you have to maintain a level of professionalism. For me, the conversations I was able to have as a freshman I tried to have as a sophomore and when times got tough he didn’t want to have those conversations. That taught me a lot about life while feeling comfortable is good you always have to be aware of how comfortable you are and the climate and situation and how that other person might be feeling. What was OK, yesterday might not be OK today.
Q: Did you two later bury the hatchet? (Blogger's note: Christensen, Mizzou’s former offensive coordinator and Wyoming’s head coach from 2009-13, is now the offensive line coach at Arizona State.)
A: It’s been buried with me ever since I landed on my feet. I don’t mean becoming the starting quarterback or captain at Vanderbilt. I mean just getting to Vanderbilt. I had a lot of resentment until I got there. Once I got there it turned to love. I love Dave and I genuinely mean that. He taught me a lot about life, whether it was good at some points or bad at others he definitely made a major imprint on my life. I’ve seen him a couple times when he’s come back (to Columbia). I don’t know how he feels toward me, but I shake his hand look him in the eye and say, "Thank you for the time we had." I don’t think you can move forward in life carrying that type of resentment with you. I appreciated it. Obviously the way my story has played out I’m very happy and fortunate to have gone to Vanderbilt and now here.
Q: Speaking of here, you have a unique job title at Mizzou. How do you define your job as the director of character and cultural development?
A: I define my role by helping shape the invisible forces within the building. I’m working with my guys consistently and I want to be on top of anything that’s going on within the program but really pushing them to discover their identity outside of being a football player. It’s a great myth that by trying to apply yourself as a person in your next step in life that you’re somehow detracting your ability as a football player. My belief in my heart is when you feed your spirit with a sense of direction off the field you’re able to play at your most optimum level. If your life is riding by how many catches or yards you have, you’re leaving way too many things up to chance. In the society we live in and some of the issues we face in terms of feeling isolated, anxiety levels, things that people are dealing with from a mental health standpoint, building that spirit and getting that ingrained into the program with the things Coach Odom and I are doing has been exceptional and have really taken off. Our coaches have fully embraced. It’s a really unique thing we’re doing. It’s a blend of everything I’ve experienced in my life.
My college experience was very adverse. I had to overcome a lot of circumstances and have gotten into a negative headspace multiple times. My brother (Kyle), the same thing playing football at Washington and Colorado State, my sister (Gabrielle) playing volleyball at Colorado. We have very loving and supporting parents and all three of us were dealing with those things. I can’t even imagine what kids go through who don’t have that support system to rely on when things get difficult. Just trying to be that resources at every step and make sure everyone in the program is on the same page. Of course it’s the head coach’s responsibility, but he’s already got so much on his plate to also be thinking and addressing that at all times.
I can’t thank Barry enough for the position he put me in and the things he’s allowed us to do and all the all the ideas he’s had as well. The way this came to fruition is pretty magical. I’m super happy to be here. It’s a special, special opportunity.
Q: How did you create the job in the first place?
A: I talked to Coach Odom and let him know while I was enjoying my job there were other things I was interested in. I’ll never forget him going through a laundry list of questions getting me to fully spit out what I wanted to do and the intentions I had and purpose and why I felt that purpose was necessary. It became very easy after that conversation. He was like, “I’m all in. Let’s do it." It’s beautiful because I’m able to maintain the football side of things and really dive into all the other stuff.
Q: I imagine it has to take a pretty open-minded head coach to create this position and support what you’re doing, right?
A: You can see it in everything he’s doing. He wants to win and be great and it’s so amazing to be part of him growing and challenging his own systems. He’s been amazing, man. The confidence you see is such a byproduct of all the work he’s invested and how invested he is in our guys’ lives. Even hiring a position like my position goes against the grain in college football. How many other programs have a director of culture? His willingness to do that speaks volumes of who he is.