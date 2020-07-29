Michael Porter Jr. pushes coronavirus conspiracy theory

Denver Nuggets rookie and former University of Missouri player Michael Porter Jr. turned heads with a 19-point outburst in 20 minutes of action Monday in the NBA bubble.

On Tuesday he went viral for a very different reason.

During a Snapchat Q&A session on his verified social media account, Porter dabbled in a wild conspiracy theory more suited for a segment on InfoWars. Porter, 22, said the coronavirus is “being used for population control" to "control the masses."

“Personally, I think the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda,” Porter said. “It’s being used for population control in just terms of being able to control the masses of people. Because of the virus, the whole world is being controlled. I mean, you’re required to wear masks. And who knows what will happen when this vaccine comes out? You might have to have the vaccine in order to travel. That’d be crazy.”

“I’ve never been vaccinated in my life,” he continued. “I’ve never had any shots or anything like that. It could get crazy. It’s definitely an agenda behind everything that’s going on right now. All you can do is sit back and watch what’s going on, don’t get too emotionally involved. It is a serious thing. It’s a real thing, but yes, it’s being overblown.”