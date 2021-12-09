 Skip to main content
Michigan State's Walker edges Mizzou's Badie for Doak Walker Award
Missouri battles South Carolina

Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) evades South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaylan Foster (12) to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a football game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Faurot Field in Columbia. Mo. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The Tigers beat the Gamecocks 31-28 and improve their record to 5-5 for the season. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

Ben Frederickson and Dave Matter preview Mizzou's meeting with Army in the upcoming Armed Forces Bowl

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It took another running back to finally stop Missouri’s Tyler Badie.

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III won the Doak Walker Award on Thursday as the nation’s top running back, edging finalists Badie and Iowa State’s Breece Hall during the ESPN College Football Awards.

Walker, a transfer from Wake Forest, burst onto the national scene with 264 yards and four touchdowns in a Week 1 win over Northwestern then surged into the Heisman Trophy race with 197 yards and five TDs against eventual Big Ten champion Michigan. Among the three finalists, Walker has the most rushing yards (1,636), just ahead of Badie (1,604). Badie led the three finalists in receptions (54), receiving yards (330) and yards from scrimmage (1,934) but ranks third in touchdowns (18).

Also on Thursday, Badie was named a second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation, one of the five major All-American teams used to determine consensus honors. Walker and Hall were the first-team choices.

Walker also won the Walter Camp Player of the Year, a surprising honor considering he’s  not among the four finalists for the Heisman.

EVANS ENTERS DRAFT

Mizzou cornerback Akalyeb Evans will enter the 2022 draft instead of returning to Mizzou for another season, he announced Thursday on social media.

Evans, a first-year transfer from Tulsa, could have returned to college for one more year of eligibility. He played four years at Tulsa (2017-20), but the 2019 season didn’t count against his eligibility because an injury sidelined him for all but three games. The NCAA granted every player in the country a free year of eligibility for the 2020 season. Evans didn’t clarify if he’ll play in the Armed Forces Bowl, but by making the announcement before bowl season that’s an indication he’ll sit out the game. The Tigers play Army Dec. 22 in Fort Worth, Texas.

In 11 games this season, Evans made eight starts and finished with an interception, six breakups, two forced fumbles and 28 tackles. After accepting an invitation to the Senior Bowl, Evans sat out the home finale against Florida with a soft tissue injury then played just 12 snaps at Arkansas in MU’s final regular-season game. He was Mizzou’s third-highest graded defensive player by Pro Football Focus, finishing with an overall defensive grade of 74.6, trailing only defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (83.4) and defensive end Isaiah McGuire (76.2).

TIGER TALES

Missouri defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman Team on Thursday. The rookie from De Smet High started three games, made 21 tackles and had 14 pressures. … Five-star basketball recruit Mark Mitchell, the nation’s No. 10 overall player by 247Sports.com, will announce his verbal commitment on Friday, choosing between Duke, Mizzou and UCLA. The 6-foot-8 forward from Kansas City plays at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, visited Mizzou in October. “Coach Cuonzo Martin and them are like family,” he recently told 247Sports. “I really like it up there and I think that the Mizzou fanbase are an underrated fanbase. They have a lot of diehard fans, and I don’t think many people would know that unless they are really involved with that fanbase. It is really just all love there.”

