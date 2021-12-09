Michigan State's Walker edges Mizzou's Badie for Doak Walker Award

Evans, a first-year transfer from Tulsa, could have returned to college for one more year of eligibility. He played four years at Tulsa (2017-20), but the 2019 season didn’t count against his eligibility because an injury sidelined him for all but three games. The NCAA granted every player in the country a free year of eligibility for the 2020 season. Evans didn’t clarify if he’ll play in the Armed Forces Bowl, but by making the announcement before bowl season that’s an indication he’ll sit out the game. The Tigers play Army Dec. 22 in Fort Worth, Texas.

In 11 games this season, Evans made eight starts and finished with an interception, six breakups, two forced fumbles and 28 tackles. After accepting an invitation to the Senior Bowl, Evans sat out the home finale against Florida with a soft tissue injury then played just 12 snaps at Arkansas in MU’s final regular-season game. He was Mizzou’s third-highest graded defensive player by Pro Football Focus, finishing with an overall defensive grade of 74.6, trailing only defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (83.4) and defensive end Isaiah McGuire (76.2).

TIGER TALES

Missouri defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman Team on Thursday. The rookie from De Smet High started three games, made 21 tackles and had 14 pressures. … Five-star basketball recruit Mark Mitchell, the nation’s No. 10 overall player by 247Sports.com, will announce his verbal commitment on Friday, choosing between Duke, Mizzou and UCLA. The 6-foot-8 forward from Kansas City plays at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, visited Mizzou in October. “Coach Cuonzo Martin and them are like family,” he recently told 247Sports. “I really like it up there and I think that the Mizzou fanbase are an underrated fanbase. They have a lot of diehard fans, and I don’t think many people would know that unless they are really involved with that fanbase. It is really just all love there.”

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.