Military assesses Mizzou sports venues as overflow health care centers

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Military organizations met with campus leadership at the University of Missouri last week in Columbia to consider the school’s two major athletics venues as possible emergency hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic, MU confirmed Tuesday.

The Columbia Daily Tribune first reported Monday that the Missouri National Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers examined the Hearnes Center and Mizzou Arena last Friday. With all athletics events canceled for the 2019-20 academic year and all Mizzou athletics practices suspended through April 15, the open floors of both facilities are going unused by their usual occupants.

“We met with representatives from the Army Corps of Engineers, Missouri Hospital Association, the Missouri National Guard and the state to discuss a possible overflow facility if needed for health care purposes,” university spokeswoman Liz McCune told the Post-Dispatch in an email. “We haven’t made any decisions, but we let the state know we are here to serve Missourians in any way we can.”

On Friday, the Missouri National Guard’s Facebook page posted photos of workers scouting areas outside and inside the Hearnes Center, including a photo of the fieldhouse where Mizzou hosts its indoor track and field meets and other events during the year. The photo’s caption said the Guardsmen met with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and state officials “to discuss and assess sites that could be used as Alternate Health Care Facilities.”

The Tribune reported that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requested the meeting.