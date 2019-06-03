COLUMBIA, MO. — The Missouri baseball team missed the NCAA postseason, but the Tigers could make program history Monday night during the MLB draft.
Mizzou has never produced multiple straight-from-college players who were taken among the first two rounds in the same MLB draft.
Outfielder Kameron Misner is widely projected as a first-rounder tonight, while lefthanded pitcher T.J. Sikkema will likely hear his name called in the second round. If so, they will be the highest selected pair of MU teammates from the same roster — with a bit of an asterisk.
In 2009, Mizzou produced two first-round draft picks in pitchers Aaron Crow and Kyle Gibson, but they didn’t both pitch for the 2009 Missouri team. The Washington Nationals drafted Crow No. 9 overall in 2008 after his All-American junior season, but he didn’t sign with the Nationals, and instead of returning to Mizzou for another season he pitched for the Fort Worth Cats in an independent league. Crow and Gibson pitched together at Mizzou in 2007-08 but not in their mutual draft year.
Then there’s 1968. Prior to 1987, MLB held multiple drafts each year. Since 1965 there has been the standard June draft for high school and college players. From 1966-1986, there was also a secondary draft in June and in the case of 1971, an additional delayed secondary June draft. Back to that one shortly. From 1966-1986, MLB also held a January draft and a secondary January draft.
In 1968, Mizzou produced a pair of first-rounders — but not in the same draft. Righthander Michael McFarland went to the Astros with the 12th pick in the secondary January draft, and righthander Rick Henninger went to the Senators with the 16th pick in the secondary June draft. Mizzou teammates? Yes. First-rounders? Yes. Same draft? No.
Then we get to 1971, which also holds a historical place in Mizzou history. That summer MLB held a secondary delayed June draft that saw 82 players drafted, including Mizzou catcher Steve Patchin, who went to the Dodgers at No. 20 in the first round. The Joplin, Mo., native remains Mizzou baseball’s only position player selected in the first round of an MLB draft. Patchin was later traded to the Royals but never played in a major league game.
Misner could be No. 2 tonight.
The slugger from Poplar Bluff, Mo., didn’t put up the greatest stat line this past season, with a slash line of .286/.440/.481 and 10 home runs and 32 RBIs, but that hasn’t seemed to dull his draft prospects. Considered a classic five-tool player who can play four positions — all three outfield spots and first base — he’s one of the best all-around college hitters in the draft. Most of the season he also ranked among the SEC leaders in steals (20) and walks (54). MLB.com ranks Misner as the 30th-best player in the draft and projects him going to Atlanta a No. 21.
Here's his MLB.com draft profile:
Misner showed glimpses of talent at Poplar Bluff (Mo.) High and got drafted by the Royals in the 33rd round in 2016, but no one envisioned him blossoming into potentially Missouri's first position-player first-rounder ever. He fouled a ball off his right foot and broke it last spring, costing him the final two months of his sophomore season and all of last summer. He has the best all-around tools in the 2019 college crop, though a rough spring in Southeastern Conference play leaves his Draft status somewhat uncertain.
Misner's bat speed, strength and the leverage in his 6-foot-4 frame give him huge raw power that he's just beginning to tap into. He's a polished hitter with a sound left-handed swing, good balance and a mature approach that had him leading NCAA Division I in walks when he got hurt in 2018. He also has plus speed and the aptitude to steal bases, making him a 20-20 threat.
After playing mostly left field as a freshman and a lot of first base as a sophomore, Misner has looked comfortable in center field this spring. He has the quickness and strong arm to patrol anywhere in the outfield, with a chance to stick in center in pro ball and the tools to profile well in right. Scouts love his makeup as well.
“I’m excited,” Misner said over the weekend. “It’s something I’ve been dreaming about and waiting for 20 years. I really don’t know what to think, honestly. You hear all this talk all season and now the next few days teams are in meetings so you don’t hear much.”
The Cardinals are one team that’s been linked to Misner in recent weeks. He comes from a large family and they’ll be gathered together to watch tonight’s draft in Poplar Bluff.
“Everybody where I’m from, they’re all Cardinal fans,” Misner said. “They love the Cardinals. I do, too, but I just love watching the game of baseball and watching different players.”
His favorite?
“Cody Bellinger,” he said of the Dodgers MVP candidate. “I think maybe one day I can play the outfield like him and even drop down to first base if it gets my name in the lineup. I have that versatility.”
“Anywhere in the outfield I’m pretty comfortable,” he added. “I enjoy running around in center field and calling people off. But I also love playing left and right. Whatever gets my name in the lineup is fine with me.”
Misner had a rough stretch in the middle of the season when he struggled to deliver hits and connect with his usual power. But he’s hardly a one-dimensional player.
“The hits weren’t coming,” Tigers coach Steve Bieser said. “That stuff wasn’t quite there but it never affected the other parts of his game. He’s a true professional player who can move to the next moment and not left his last at-bat affect his next one and not let his offense affect his defense or anything else he could do to help the team win. I really appreciated coaching him. He’s one of your favorite guys to coach because he’s going to work really hard and do the right things on and off the field to always get better.”
As for Sikkema, after pitching in the Cape Cod League last summer he was projected as a possible fourth- or fifth-round pick. He didn’t buy it.
“I know I’m better than that,” he said.
Bieser knows, too. He watched the lefty go 7-4 this past season with a 1.32 ERA and hold hitters to a batting average of .175. In 88 innings he allowed only 11 extra-base hits. He had as many complete games as he had saves.
“If T.J. doesn’t go on Monday I’ll be very shocked and disappointed,” Bieser said. “He’s a guy who’s worked his way into this position and earned every bit of what he’s got. People saw him as a freshman and didn’t give a lot of respect. Last year as a sophomore he didn’t get a ton of respect. He just kept going at it and eventually people had to take notice of what he’s doing. He’s really come a long way. as good as he’s been every year he kept getting better. He came in with a very competitive attitude and he kept building on that every year. When that happens your confidence keeps jumping up, and as he took the mound he was a very confident pitcher. Whatever he had to do that day he had to do to give our team the best chance to win.”
MLB.com rates Sikkema's the 57th-best available player and the seventh-best lefthander and fifth-best college lefthander. Here's more from his profile:
Since 2003, Missouri has produced nine big league arms and 12 pitchers taken in the top five rounds of the Draft, most notably Max Scherzer and Kyle Gibson. Sikkema will add to the latter list this June and is a safe bet to add to the former in a couple of years. He's a left-hander with three effective pitches and a history of success in a variety of roles, not to mention competitiveness and confidence that are off the charts.
Sikkema usually operates at 89-91 mph with run and sink on his fastball from a lower three-quarters arm angle, though he can raise his slot and reach back for 93-95 mph when needed. He has tremendous feel for manipulating the shape of his high-spin slider, which ranges from 78-83 mph and is a plus pitch at its best. He also has advanced feel for a sinking changeup that he'll throw in any count.
Sikkema's stocky frame and crossfire delivery aren't pretty but his stuff plays up because of the angle and extension he creates and his willingness to attack hitters. He not only throws strikes, but he'll also use any pitch in any count and work inside against left-handers and right-handers. He has one of the higher floors among college pitchers in this Draft, projecting as at least a lefty reliever at the Major League level, and his deception and conviction could carry him to a role at the back of a rotation.
Sikkema was born into a family of Cubs fans in tiny DeWitt, Iowa, and joined the family tradition in cheering for the Chicago team "ever since I started watching baseball," he said.
But when it comes to the draft ...
"I’m at the point where I’m not looking at one team to draft me or don’t want one team to draft me," he said. "I’m just ready to get drafted, get everything figured out and pitch. I’m ready to move on to the next level and do good things at the next level."
Perhaps the worst part of Mizzou’s disappointing finish to the season was Sikkema’s role in the postseason. He didn’t throw a single pitch after his complete-game outing against Florida on May 17.
Here’s why: Bieser hoped to start Sikkema in the first game of the Thursday-Friday-Saturday series against Florida so he’d be ready for the start of the SEC tournament. But the lefty needed another day of rest following his win at Vanderbilt the week before. He was outstanding against the Gators, giving up only a two-run homer over nine innings —he struck out 10 and had one walk on 113 pitches — but that put him on just three days rest if he’d start the SEC tournament opener against Ole Miss.
“We were in no shape to push him to pitch on day one,” Bieser said. “He didn’t have the proper rest to bounce back and wasn’t ready to bounce back. If he was, he would have been the first one knocking at my door and saying, ‘I’m ready to take the ball.’ We relied on him a lot this year and we weren’t set up (for him to pitch). We wanted to bump him the week before so he could make another one-day adjustment to be available, but in the Florida series he wasn’t ready to take the ball on Thursday. That really handcuffed us for not having enough time to be the first guy up for us (in the SEC tournament). That would have been what we preferred to have.”
Instead, the Tigers needed to win the single-elimination game against Ole Miss for Sikkema to pitch the next day against Arkansas. Ole Miss won 2-1. Bieser wasn’t about to put Sikkema’s arm at risk by jumping his spot in the rotation.
“Knowing he’s going to have a very good professional career it’s something you don’t want to do to a guy and put him in jeopardy and all of a sudden he loses an opportunity because of an injury,” Bieser said. “I’d love for his sake and our sake it would have been really nice to throw him against Arkansas.”
As for the rest of Mizzou’s team, Bieser expects at least three more draft-eligible players to be taken this week: junior shortstop Chris Cornelius (Vianney HS), who had a breakthrough year at the plate, hitting .326 with 12 doubles, seven homers and 41 RBIs; senior righthanded reliever Cameron Dulle (Oakville HS), who went 4-4 out of the bullpen with a 1.43 ERA and four saves) and junior lefthanded starter Jacob Cantleberry (4-5, 4.73 ERA).
Here are the highest-selected Mizzou players in the history of MLB draft:
2008, Aaron Crow, RHP, First Rd, No. 9, Nationals
2006, Max Scherzer, RHP, First Rd, No. 11, Diamondbacks
1968, Michael McFarland, RHP, First Rd, No. 12, Astros*
1968, Rick Henninger, RHP, First Rd, No. 16, Senators**
1971, Steve Patchin, C, First Rd, No. 20, Dodgers***
2009, Kyle Gibson, RHP, First Rd, No. 22, Twins
2017, Tanner Houck, RHP, First Rd, No. 24, Red Sox
1966, Daniel Rudanovich, OF, Second Rd, No. 29, Red Sox*
1985, Dave Otto, LHP, Second Rd, No. 39, Athletics
2013, Rob Zastryzny, LHP Second Rd, No. 41, Cubs
1988, Dave Silvestri, SS, Second Rd, No 52, Astros
1981, Phil Bradley, OF, Third Rd, No. 53, Mariners
1966, Orville Hollrah, RPH, Third Rd, No. 55, Braves*
1983, John Marquardt, SS, Third Rd, No. 59, Athletics
1973, Tim Laudner, C, Third Rd, No. 63, Twins
* January secondary draft
** June secondary draft
*** June secondary delayed draft