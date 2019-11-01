Kickoff: 3 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Mississippi State by 7½
Quick Hit: Both teams are 1-4 against the spread in SEC play and spiraling toward complete irrelevance. Something’s gotta give. The Hogs haven’t won an SEC game since October 2017 and stand a good chance to go winless in league play again this year. The Bulldogs, on a four-game losing streak, look clueless under second-year coach Joe Moorhead. They’ll find their way long enough to pull out a win in Fayetteville, promising more doom and gloom for the Chad Morris regime.
Matter's Pick: Mississippi State 31, Arkansas 21