Mississippi State holds off Mizzou rally, snaps Tigers' home win streak

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson continued to carry Missouri on Saturday. This time, not far enough.
Mississippi State dealt the Tigers a 67-63 defeat at Mizzou Arena, outlasting MU’s prolific backcourt with a balanced attack. The Tigers outrebounded one of the nation’s best teams on the board and held Reggie Perry, a leading candidate for Southeastern Conference player of the year, to 12 points and just four field goals, but the NCAA Tournament bubble team got crucial baskets from Tyson Carter (15 points) and Nick Weatherspoon (12) down the stretch and never trailed in the second half.
Down two in the game’s final minute, Smith’s pull-up 3-pointer fell short and the Tigers ran out of time and opportunities. With two regular-season games left, Mizzou fell to 14-15 and 6-10 in the SEC.
Pinson led the Tigers with 20 points and Smith added 19. They accounted for 14 of MU’s 22 field goals. The rest of the team combined to shoot 0 of 12 from 3-point range.
The Tigers head back on the road for Wednesday’s game at Ole Miss then finish the regular season at home next Saturday against Alabama.
Mizzou welcomed back Mark Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon for their first home games since they suffered injuries, but Smith went scoreless in 13 minutes, while Tilmon had seven points in 21 minutes.
Mississippi State’s Ben Howland improved to 6-1 against Missouri as his team moved to 19-10 and 10-6 in the conference.
After a back-and-forth first half, the Bulldogs went ahead with 8:29 left and didn’t relinquish that lead until late in the second half.
With so much length in the frontcourt, MSU shot 58 percent from the floor in the first half and 64 percent from inside the 3-point arc. Smith 3-pointers were about all that kept the Tigers in the game through the first half. Smith and Pinson shot 5 of 9 from behind the arc while their teammates were 0 of 7.
A Pinson 3-pointer got the Tigers within a possession at 43-40 early in the second half, but Mizzou went back into another offensive famine. Cuonzo Martin even went to a rare zone defense for a possession, resulting in an uncontested layup by Robert Woodward. The Tigers continued to unravel from there. The Bulldogs intercepted a Javon Pickett inbounds pass launched deep into the backcourt then absorbed a foul by Pinson on the turnover. Perry’s jumper on the next possession gave MSU its biggest lead, 51-40.
Mizzou quickly recovered with three baskets and a couple Jeremiah Tilmon free throws for a 9-0 run, while drawing Weatherspoon’s third and fourth fouls. For the first time since new football coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s introduction at halftime, the crowd erupted on Mitchell Smith’s follow-dunk with 9:55 left, prompting a Ben Howland timeout with his lead down to 51-49.
A Dru Smith block set up a transition chance for the Tigers and Pinson’s pull-up jumper evened the score at 53-53 just ahead of the eight-minute timeout.
MSU followed with a 9-2 run to take control heading into the final stretch. Weatherspoon’s 3-pointer pushed the Bulldogs in front 62-55 just ahead of the final media timeout.
Mizzou got back within three on a Pinson transition basket, but Carter answered with a runner in the lane to kill the Tigers’ momentum for good.
PREGAME BLOG
Las Vegas doesn’t expect another Mississippi State romp in today’s rematch with Missouri at Mizzou Arena. Neither does Bulldogs coach Ben Howland. His team dominated the Tigers 72-45 back on Jan. 14. Howland shot down any suggestion that a repeat performance could unfold today.
“That's very naïve to think that we can just take the court and win because we won the first time,” Howland told reporters Friday in Starkville, Miss. “I mean, that's absolutely a fantasy. They’re so much improved. … When you look at them on film now, (Xavier) Pinson, for example, is averaging 21 points a game over the last six games. He had 32 against Ole Miss. He's been dominant. They crushed Auburn. They crushed Arkansas and they beat Ole Miss. They had their first road victory against Vanderbilt, which just increases their confidence."
An hour before tip-off, Missouri was a 1-point favorite, while Ken Pomeroy projects a 69-68 Mississippi State victory.
Howland wasn’t done. He’s 5-1 against Mizzou in five seasons at Mississippi State but before leaving for today’s game lavished praised on the Tigers’ late-season turnaround.
"They're a very young team. They're a team that you look at them and how they've grown because of their youth,” he said. “They're starting to play a lot of freshmen and sophomore, young guys. Dru Smith has been a great leader for them. He's just the heart and soul of their team playing 38 minutes a game. Those two guards, Pinson and Dru Smith, are averaging 40 (points) a game between the two of them over the last five or six games. They've been unbelievably dominant against anybody. They were great at Arkansas, and that's with Isaiah Joe back in the lineup. It's a one-possession game with two minutes to go, and they had some tough breaks go against them that game because they could've easily won that game."
"You look at how they're playing as of late though … they had LSU right there. They had LSU down at half. It was heck of a game at LSU on the road. They're a very tough team. (Cuonzo Martin) is a really a good coach. He's had success at Tennessee and at Cal. He's building a really, really good program that is going to be consistent and there for a long time now as you look at the young kids that they have in their program."
Here are a few quick keys to the game:
SECOND CHANCES
The Bulldogs are among the nation’s biggest teams and an elite rebounding bunch, especially on the offensive end. A missed shot is not that different from a post feed. The Bulldogs rank No. 3 nationally in offensive rebound percentage at 37.4.
They lead the SEC in rebound margin. Missouri has been a much better rebounding team lately and has a deeper frontcourt with the return of Jeremiah Tilmon to the rotation. In his penultimate home game, the Tigers need production from Reed Nikko on the glass.
“He's just improved and is really a dominant force in there,” Howland said. “He's a problem. He played very well the other night at Vanderbilt.”
PERRY WATCH
Who guards Reggie Perry? One of the leading candidates for SEC player of the year might be the most consistent force in the conference. In SEC play, he averages more points (19.7) and rebounds (10.1) than he did during nonconference play. He’s a threat inside and out and will require constant attention — and from more than one defender.
“In years past you’d always like to have a stopper, more of an interior defender and then a perimeter guy,” Martin said. “But the game has changed because you have guys that can go inside and outside as players. So you just you'd like to have a lot of good defenders. For him he's on the perimeter. He'll be inside. He’ll probably spend most of his time up on the perimeter, so when you have traditional big guys it’s hard to defend that because he can shoot the ball, he can put it on the floor and he can post up the smaller guys. You try your best to make a guy like that uncomfortable more than anything because if he plays with comfort it'll be the same result we played at their place.”
FAB AT THE FOUR
The Tigers have committed to Kobe Brown as their starting power forward, but Mitchell Smith and Parker Braun have been the top reserves there and continue to get important minutes. Unlike Braun and Smith, Tray Jackson doesn’t have the versatility to play the five/center position. That seems to have kept him stuck on the bench more here lately. Asked about the evolution of the power forward position Friday, Martin focused on those getting the recent playing time.
“Kobe obviously starts the game at the four but you slowly move Kobe to the three when you have those other guys in there,” Martin said. “And I think when it's all said and done Kobe’s a guy who will be a one, two or three, maybe four as well. Parker’s a guy who can do both (four and five), because he understands what's going on. Mitch can do both. I think it makes us strong. I really do. And I think we’re a better rebounding team. We have those guys having a presence. I think the one key with Parker is being an aggressive scorer, looking to score, because he can do a lot of things. It's not like he doesn't want to score, but he has to look to score. I think that that opens up a lot of things for other guys when he's aggressive because he's the one guy at that position who can put the ball on the floor.”