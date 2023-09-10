COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou is off to its best start in five seasons, even if the method was a little too close for comfort.

The Tigers led by 13 points midway through the fourth quarter but had to hold on for a 23-19 victory Saturday night against Middle Tennessee State in front of a crowd of 57,645 at Memorial Stadium.

“Obviously a lot of stuff for us to improve on,” Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the game. “But I’m gonna focus on the positives.”

Missouri leaned on explosive plays in a matchup that generally lacked offensive momentum.

The Tigers relied on a healthy amount of running — 46 runs compared to 19 passes — but junior quarterback Brady Cook’s arm provided crucial yards, completing 14 of his throws for 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the second half to turn a 10-10 tie into a 23-10 lead.

Sophomore wide receiver Luther Burden III didn't have one of those touchdowns but had a career-high 117 receiving yards on eight catches.

Cook's 44-yard toss over the top of the defense to Burden in the third quarter set up the Tigers for their go-ahead touchdown and a lead they didn't relinquish. When Cook found graduate running back Nathaniel Peat on a wheel route for a 49-yard touchdown on the next possession, Mizzou had enough to hold on.

And holding on it was. Instead of sealing the game, Missouri’s defense allowed Middle Tennessee to cut its deficit to 23-17 with Nicholas Vattiato's 13-yard touchdown pass to Justin Olson on a fourth down with 6 minutes and 57 seconds to play.

The margin got thinner less than a minute later. On the next possession, Cook tried to throw out of a sack, only for the ball to roll backward into Missouri’s end zone and out of bounds for a safety — better known as two points and possession of the ball for Middle Tennessee.

Down by four points with 6:07 to go, the Blue Raiders assembled another drive. The game boiled down to a fourth and 8 at Mizzou's 42-yard line, when Missouri’s pass rush and coverage forced an incompletion.

Drinkwitz praised “the defense going out there, putting the fire out” on that critical possession.

“Running to the fight, as we call it,” he said.

From there, a series of penalties — including a false start, offensive pass interference and defensive interference — netted the Tigers offense a first down and sealed the victory.

The result, however tenuous, moved Missouri to its first 2-0 start since 2018 heading into a home showdown at 11 a.m. Sept. 16 against Kansas State (2-0).

“The competitive person in me focuses on what needs to get better," Cook said, "but we are 2-0 so I am going to try to focus on that for a while, but (Sunday) morning it is go time.”

Saturday's game started with a tepid first quarter of zero third down conversions from either team — and plenty of quick punts as a result.

Tigers senior kicker Harrison Mevis temporarily calmed some nerves by converting a 38-yard field goal, his first of the year after missing two in the season opener, with 5:21 left in the first quarter.

Middle Tennessee took a 7-3 lead midway through the second quarter. The Blue Raiders picked up four rushes of at least 11 yards before wide receiver Kalani Norris turned perimeter blocking into a 3-yard touchdown.

Trailing for the first time this season, the Tigers countered with a 71-yard touchdown drive.

The series almost stalled near midfield on a third and 11, but Cook kept his feet steady for a tight pass to Burden for a 19-yard pickup — a crucial throw against pressure that was Missouri’s longest play of the first half.

Later in the drive, a weakside Cook quarterback keeper was ruled just short of the end zone after a video review, but the quarterback punched in a score from inches out on a quarterback sneak.

After a Middle Tennessee field goal to start the second half, Missouri responded with a touchdown. The Tigers marched back down the field quickly, thanks to Cook's 44-yard deep ball over the top of the defense to Burden.

The payoff came when Theo Wease Jr. made a physical catch in the end zone on a third and goal, his first reception of the game and his first touchdown catch with Missouri.

“I saw man coverage, so my eyes got extremely big,” Wease said. “It was just a routine play.”

But Mevis missed the ensuing extra point, the first time he’s missed one since joining Missouri.

Mevis was 106 for 106 before the attempt.

“I’m really concerned,” Drinkwitz said of his field goal unit, which has now missed two field goals and an extra point in the first two games of the season. “That’s uncharacteristic, especially for as much as we practice it.”

