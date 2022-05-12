Missouri legislature passes amendment allowing colleges — and coaches — to assist with NIL deals

Missouri lawmakers have amended a state law to give college coaches and university employees a more active role in the endorsement opportunities their athletes now have in the name, image and likeness movement. The amendment was introduced on the House floor Thursday then passed through both chambers in Jefferson City and now waits for Gov. Mike Parson's signature.

Last summer, the state legislature passed a bipartisan bill similar to other versions around the country that allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness in the form of paid endorsements with third-party companies. On Thursday, Rep. Kurtis Gregory, R-Marshall, introduced an amendment to the law to allow coaches and school officials to become participants in the process, similar to a recent Tennessee amendment signed into state law earlier this spring.

"As with anything that is new and evolving, we need to go in and update a few things to stay competitive, and that's what we're doing," Gregory said on the House floor. "Some other states have gone in and made changes to theirs. And that's all we're trying to do is stay on par to make sure our coaching staff and athletic department can go out and recruit the best of the best athletes get them to come to our state.

"In that we have put in a few more guidelines that says what they can and cannot do when they're having those discussions. We added some more requirements to the financial development program, to make sure that (athletes) are getting information on debt management, budgeting and also a workshop on management, life skills that are a way of making sure that as the student athletes are making more money than what they've probably made before in their lives that they're going to be able to manage his money properly."

The House adopted the amendment and later in the day the Senate passed it as well, a day before the legislative session was scheduled to adjourn. Lobbyists representing interests from both Mizzou and St. Louis University pushed for Thursday's amendment, lawmakers confirmed.

"Mizzou Athletics appreciates the continued work of our state lawmakers supporting student-athletes all across Missouri and we look forward to the NIL amendment heading to the governor's desk," MU athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois tweeted Thursday night.

"It's already made a big difference for our state," Rep. Wes Rogers, D-Kansas City said in support of Gregory's amendment. "This is a new field of law and legislation and with that comes changes. (Gregory) has continued to stay on top of that and he's proposing the necessary changes we need to be competitive with our peers."

Gregory, a former Mizzou football offensive lineman and team captain, introduced new language to the law that, if passed, says university employees, including coaches and athletics department officials "may identify or otherwise assist with opportunities for a student athlete to earn compensation from a third party for the use of the student athlete's name, image, likeness rights, or athletic reputation." Under the current state law, school officials and coaches are prohibited from interacting with NIL third-party entities or booster-led companies known commonly as NIL collectives.

Coaches and school officials would have some restrictions under the proposed amendment. Any university employee engaged in an athlete's NIL business may not serve as the athlete's agent or receive compensation from the athlete or third party company. The university employee can't attempt to influence the athlete's choice of representation, attempt to reduce the athlete's opportunities from competing third parties or be present at any meeting between the athlete and third party where the athlete's NIL contract is negotiated or completed.

The amendment also called for state universities that enter into commercial agreements that directly or indirectly require the use of an athlete's NIL shall conduct a financial development program once per year for their athletes.

Per the bill, that program shall not include any "marketing, advertising, referral or solicitation by providers of financial products or services." The program should include information on financial aid, time management, debt management and a recommended budget for athletes based on the current year's cost of attendance.

