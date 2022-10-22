Missouri wears helmet stickers for Mississippi State football's Sam Westmoreland who died

The Missouri football team wore helmet stickers for Saturday's game against Vanderbilt that memorialize former Mississippi State football player
Sam Westmoreland.
On Wednesday, Mississippi State
announced the death of Westmoreland, who was an 18-year-old freshman offensive lineman.
The helmet stickers that Missouri wore were white with black text. The text was "SW 78." Westmoreland wore No. 78 for Mississippi State.
"The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," Mississippi State football coach
Mike Leach said Wednesday in a press release. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time."
Westmoreland is a native of Tupelo, Mississippi.
Vanderbilt also wore what appear to be similar helmet stickers, but the Vanderbilt sticker has maroon text. Mississippi State's school colors are maroon and white.
Mississippi State had the helmet stickers as well. In a tweet showing the sticker, Mississippi State tweeted, "Bigger than football." The tweet included a black heart.
Missouri came into Saturday's contest 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. On Oct. 8, Florida beat Mizzou 24-17. Vanderbilt entered the matchup 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 55-0 on Oct. 15.
Entering Saturday, Mizzou leads the all-time series 9-4-1 vs. Vanderbilt.
Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Clark Lea is the Vanderbilt football head coach. Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
