Mistakes cost Mizzou football chance to topple No. 1 Georgia

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Barrett Banister dived and snagged the third-down pass in traffic, hopped to his feet and signaled for a first down as the crowd roared with approval. The Tigers were on the move Saturday night, poised to build their lead on No. 1 Georgia and put the finishing touches on the greatest upset in team history.

Then came the flag.

There went the victory.

A personal foul on right guard Mitchell Walters, his second costly penalty of the night, erased Banister’s catch, put the Tiger in third-and-long and sucked Mizzou’s momentum out of Memorial Stadium for good. A pass on the ensuing play gained only a few yards. Mizzou wouldn’t move the ball another inch the rest of the night.

As one Hall of Fame-bound coach would say, that’s Missouri beating Missouri.

Georgia did what great teams do when those opportunities are served on a platter. The Dawgs pounced and rallied for a 26-22 win, denying the Tigers their first-ever victory over the No. 1 team in The Associated Press poll.

“We put ourselves in a tough spot,” Banister said, eye black still streaking down his face. “It's a third-and-long there against a very talented defense. It happened. It sucks. We tried to make a play and didn’t get it.”

And just like last week at Auburn, critical mistakes at the worst of times sabotaged the Tigers, this time against a much better opponent in the kind of game that could inspire hope for a midseason turnaround. Still, the errors are impossible to overlook. Mizzou (2-3, 0-2 SEC) didn’t turn the ball over but committed seven penalties for 66 yards and scored only one touchdown on 11 possessions.

In front of 58,165, MU’s largest home crowd in three years, the Tigers tried to snap an eight-game losing streak to the mighty Bulldogs, a skid that stretched back to MU’s only win in the series in 2013, authored by former coach Gary Pinkel, the soon-to-be Hall of Famer who was honored on Faurot Field during the first quarter and watched Mizzou add his name to the stadium’s Wall of Honor.

“I always told people it’s hard to win,” he said Saturday, speaking prophetically two hours before kickoff. “It’s a tough job.”

Especially against Georgia, a team that seemed all but invincible through the season’s first month, arriving here as the reigning national champion and the betting favorite to capture the sport’s biggest prize again this season — not to mention 30-point favorites at kickoff.

But Walters’ flag — illegal hands to the face on a Georgia D-lineman — proved impossible to overcome. In his second career start, the sophomore from St. Louis and Mehlville High was flagged earlier for false start on first-and-goal from the 1-yard line on a drive that ended with a field goal. He hardly committed the night’s only mistakes, but they were the most glaring.

“Pressure is high. Tensions are high,” Banister said. “I don't even know who (the penalty) was called on. But he didn't mean to do it. And I think he's gonna learn from it and move on. We can't do anything about that now.”

Forced to punt on the stalled possession, Mizzou gave the ball back to Georgia and the Tigers’ ferocious defense seemed to lose its bite. The Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0) drove 68 yards on seven plays and took its first lead, 26-22, on Daijun Edwards’ 1-yard plunge. A series earlier, UGA converted a fourth-down run deep in Mizzou territory and a play later punched in a touchdown run.

For the Tigers, the message on the sideline was simple.

“We got four minutes and three seconds left to go beat the No. 1 team in the country,” Banister said. “If you would have asked anybody on this team we would have signed up for that.”

With three timeouts left, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz opted to throw, throw and throw on the next series to save time on the clock if Mizzou didn’t score, knowing he could still punt and use his timeouts to salvage one final possession. But Brady Cook misfired for Luther Burden III, Tauskie Dove and Banister on each of this throws. MU punted — and never got the ball back.

Georgia ran seven straight times, picked up three first downs and ran out the clock.

“At the end of the day I’ve got to find a way to get our guys one more play to win the game,” Drinkwitz said. “Same thing as last week.”

“We missed some layups and they took advantage of those, but I couldn't be prouder of our guys,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “At halftime I told our guys, ‘When we come back in here, we are going to be celebrating because we won this game.’ We had a hell of an opportunity and every single one of them believed.”

“Eventually,” he added, “we wore them down.”

Mizzou, now headed back on the road next week to Florida, spoiled another standout performance from the defense. Against a Georgia team that scored 49, 48 and 39 points against FBS competition this year, Mizzou stoned the Bulldogs early, allowing just 66 yards on UGA’s first five possessions, including two takeaways on fumbles. The Tigers finished with nine tackles for loss and broke up six Stetson Bennett passes. Only two teams over the last two seasons have held Georgia to fewer points than Saturday’s 26: Clemson in last year’s opener and Alabama in the SEC championship game.

But the Tigers struggled to punch in touchdowns, needing five Harrison Mevis field goals to build their lead, including a single-game MU record four kicks from 40 yards or longer. It didn't help that leading receiver Dominic Lovett (six catches, 84 yards) left the game in the second quarter with an injury.

The shortcomings created another tension-filled one-score game. The Tigers were 3-0 in games decided by a touchdown or less during Drinkwitz’s first season — but just 2-5 over the last two.

A team that can’t get out of its own way in the clutch is still learning how to finish.

“Defense played their guts out,” Banister said. “Crowd was awesome. It was there for us. We just didn't get it done and it sucks.”