Mizzou 7-foot center Axel Okongo plans to transfer

After scoring five points in eight games this past season, Missouri's backup center has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed. Okongo came to Mizzou last summer when the team took a chance on the 7-foot Frenchman from the junior college ranks. Okongo, from Saacy-sur-Marne, France, played at a prep school in Quebec before landing at Northwest College in Wyoming. He started to attract interest from Division I coaches at showcase events last spring in Chicago and Texas despite averaging just 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in less than 10 minutes per game in junior college.

He signed with Mizzou last June and needed several weeks to recover from a toe injury before taking part in team workouts. He didn’t see the floor in a regular-season game until the SEC opener at Kentucky on Jan. 4. His role expanded ever so slightly the next few weeks as starting center Jeremiah Tilmon missed time with a foot injury. Mostly, though, Mizzou found other ways to fill the paint. Okongo saw his most action Jan. 25 at West Virginia, where he played eight minutes and made one of his two field goals. He was a perfect 2 for 2 from the field for the season but didn’t leave the bench for Mizzou’s final nine games.