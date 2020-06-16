Mizzou 7-foot center Axel Okongo plans to transfer

To borrow a phrase from colleague Jeff Gordon, how will history remember the Alex Okongo era at Mizzou?
After scoring five points in eight games this past season, Missouri's backup center has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed. Okongo came to Mizzou last summer when the team took a chance on the 7-foot Frenchman from the junior college ranks. Okongo, from Saacy-sur-Marne, France, played at a prep school in Quebec before landing at Northwest College in Wyoming. He started to attract interest from Division I coaches at showcase events last spring in Chicago and Texas despite averaging just 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in less than 10 minutes per game in junior college.
He signed with Mizzou last June and needed several weeks to recover from a toe injury before taking part in team workouts. He didn’t see the floor in a regular-season game until the SEC opener at Kentucky on Jan. 4. His role expanded ever so slightly the next few weeks as starting center Jeremiah Tilmon missed time with a foot injury. Mostly, though, Mizzou found other ways to fill the paint. Okongo saw his most action Jan. 25 at West Virginia, where he played eight minutes and made one of his two field goals. He was a perfect 2 for 2 from the field for the season but didn’t leave the bench for Mizzou’s final nine games.
Three of the four players Mizzou added in 2019 have now left the program, including guard Mario McKinney (John A. Logan College) and forward Tray Jackson (Seton Hall).
Okongo’s departure frees up a scholarship spot for the coming season, though Cuonzo Martin has talked in recent months about playing with a shorter bench and could decide to stay at 12 scholarships for 2020-21. The Tigers have since added junior college wing Ed Chang, graduate transfer point guard Drew Buggs and 7-3 freshman center Jordan Wilmore.
Mizzou’s three players who submitted their names for NBA draft feedback have yet to officially announce plans to return to school. Tilmon, Mitchell Smith and Xavier Pinson have until 10 days after the NBA draft combine or Aug. 3, whichever comes first, to withdraw from the postponed draft and retain their eligibility.
