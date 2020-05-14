Mizzou AD Jim Sterk: Online classes shouldn't prevent college football season

“I’ll kick that can as far and as long as I can until July 15,” he said. “We would have to be ready for scenarios like that.”

Season ticket renewal orders for football are due May 31. Sterk said those sales figures are tracking behind last year’s numbers for this time of year but he wasn’t sure by what percentage.

“I think as people gain confidence, and we need to help them gain confidence that if there’s games we're going to do it in the right way … they'll, like all of you, everyone wants to attend. The fans want to want to go to a game and they want to feel normal. So we're going to work towards that.”

Budget cuts

Asked if he anticipates any layoffs or furloughs within the athletics department, Sterk said, “We're still wrestling around. We're continuing to have budget meetings and we'll be taking some kind of actions to help us with our budget. … We think maybe there'll be a 20 % downturn in tickets (sales) and donations. So what does that mean to our budget? We need to make adjustments to our budget, but we're still a ways away from that. But I would say all those HR tools we’ll need to utilize.”