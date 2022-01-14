 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou adding Texas State coordinator as offensive assistant
Mizzou adding Texas State coordinator as offensive assistant

Texas A&M beats Missouri 35-14

Missouri Tiger Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz paces on the sidelines during a football game between the Missouri Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz has zeroed in on a new offensive assistant. Texas State offensive coordinator Jacob Peeler is expected to join the staff in an undefined role, a team source confirmed Friday. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman first reported Peeler's connection to Mizzou on Twitter.

Drinkwitz has two openings for on-field coaching roles and expected to fill one with an offensive assistant to replace tight ends coach Casey Woods, now the coordinator at SMU.

Jacob Peeler

Jacob Peeler, Texas State

Peeler, a Mississippi native, has recent SEC experience with three seasons at Ole Miss (2017-19) as the Rebels' receivers coach, serving as the position coach for standout NFL wideouts A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf. Before Ole Miss, Peeler spent four years at California-Berkeley as receivers coach and a graduate assistant. From 2009-12, Peeler coached at Louisiana Tech, his alma mater where he played along the offensive line in 2005-06. 

Texas State's offense ranked No. 105 in yards per game (341.2) and No. 101 in points per game (23.1) this past season. 

