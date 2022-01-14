Mizzou adding Texas State coordinator as offensive assistant

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz has zeroed in on a new offensive assistant. Texas State offensive coordinator Jacob Peeler is expected to join the staff in an undefined role, a team source confirmed Friday. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman first reported Peeler's connection to Mizzou on Twitter.

Drinkwitz has two openings for on-field coaching roles and expected to fill one with an offensive assistant to replace tight ends coach Casey Woods, now the coordinator at SMU.

Peeler, a Mississippi native, has recent SEC experience with three seasons at Ole Miss (2017-19) as the Rebels' receivers coach, serving as the position coach for standout NFL wideouts A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf. Before Ole Miss, Peeler spent four years at California-Berkeley as receivers coach and a graduate assistant. From 2009-12, Peeler coached at Louisiana Tech, his alma mater where he played along the offensive line in 2005-06.

Texas State's offense ranked No. 105 in yards per game (341.2) and No. 101 in points per game (23.1) this past season.

