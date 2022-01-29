Mizzou addresses tight end shortage with Buffalo transfer

After losing its top three tight ends, Missouri has addressed the position with a much-needed transfer portal addition. Former University of Buffalo tight end Tyler Stephens committed to Mizzou on Saturday, he announced on social media.

In 11 games for the Bulls of the Mid-American Conference, Stephens caught 15 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown this past season. Stephens has three years of eligibility remaining. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 229 pounds, the Braceville, Ohio native played 337 snaps on offense this past season, per Pro Football Focus, lining up mostly as an inline tight end on the line of scrimmage (202 snaps) while also playing in the slot (130 snaps) with a few cameos split wide (two) and in the backfield (three). He was targeted 26 times, dropped three passes and converted 11 of his 15 catches for first downs.

Tight end was a major area of need for the Tigers this offseason, especially when Daniel Parker Jr. and Messiah Swinson announced transfer plans to Oklahoma and Arizona State, respectively. Niko Hea, a regular in the rotation the last three years, medically retired in recent weeks also. The Tigers return just one scholarship tight end with game experience, redshirt freshman Ryan Hoerstkamp, who played in four games this past season. The roster includes redshirt freshman Gavin McKay, four walk-ons and newly added freshman Max Whisner.

Stephens is the 10th Division I transfer to commit/sign with Mizzou this offseason and the second from Buffalo. Here's the full list:

Buffalo tight end Tyler Stephens

Florida linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper

North Carolina defensive end Tyrone Hopper

Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat

Clemson safety Joseph Charleston

Buffalo center Bence Polgar

Oklahoma State defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan

Texas A&M cornerback Dreyden Norwood

Jackson State offensive lineman Dylan Spencer

Truman State running back Cody Schrader (preferred walk-on)

