Mizzou adds 3-point shooting point guard in Ball State's Jarron Coleman

The Missouri basketball team reeled another guard out of the NCAA transfer portal. Ball State's Jarron Coleman, Mizzou's latest addition from the frenzied transfer market, checks two critical boxes the Tigers needed to address this offseason: He’s an experienced point guard who can shoot from long range.
Coleman, known by his nickname "Boogie," announced his commitment on Twitter.
🐯🐯🐯🐯🐯 #longlive2x #ripmawmaw pic.twitter.com/GbFRPUqPLC— Boog 💂🏽♂️ (@jarron_coleman) April 3, 2021
A foot injury sidelined Coleman for the first 10 games of this season but he returned and started the final 10, averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists while shooting 42.5% from 3-point range, better than any player on Missouri’s team the last two seasons. A year ago he was the Mid-American Conference freshman of the year when he averaged 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists as Ball State’s starting point guard most of the season. As a sophomore, he reached double figure points in eight of 13 games, including single-game totals of 24, 26 and 33 points.
The Indianapolis native was a three-star recruit out of Cathedral High School and ranked the nation’s No. 55 shooting guard prospect for 2018 by 247Sports.com. Coleman redshirted as a freshman at Ball State.
Also on Saturday, Missouri officially announced the addition of Green Bay transfer guard Amari Davis, who committed to the Tigers earlier this month.
"Amari is a proven scorer and defender who can have an immediate impact in the SEC on both ends of the floor," Cuonzo Martin said. "His ability to create scoring opportunities and finish at the rim will help us from the jump."
On Friday, the Tigers landed a pledge from former Kansas State guard DaJuan Gordon, a 6-4 wing player.
In Davis, Gordon and Coleman, the Tigers have landed three different kinds of guards who could all contribute immediately. Davis is a combo guard capable of handling the ball or playing on the wing who has a strong mid-range shooting game. Gordon is more of a slasher who scores at the rim, and like Davis isn't much of a 3-point shooter, but brings some much-needed defensive athleticism on the perimeter. Coleman can play point guard for the Tigers and could be the consistent 3-point threat the Tigers badly need for next year's roster.
Their additions, plus the five incoming freshmen, puts Mizzou's projected scholarship count at 11 for the 2021-22 season, giving Martin two more spots to fill this offseason.