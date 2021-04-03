Mizzou adds 3-point shooting point guard in Ball State's Jarron Coleman

"Amari is a proven scorer and defender who can have an immediate impact in the SEC on both ends of the floor," Cuonzo Martin said. "His ability to create scoring opportunities and finish at the rim will help us from the jump."

In Davis, Gordon and Coleman, the Tigers have landed three different kinds of guards who could all contribute immediately. Davis is a combo guard capable of handling the ball or playing on the wing who has a strong mid-range shooting game. Gordon is more of a slasher who scores at the rim, and like Davis isn't much of a 3-point shooter, but brings some much-needed defensive athleticism on the perimeter. Coleman can play point guard for the Tigers and could be the consistent 3-point threat the Tigers badly need for next year's roster.