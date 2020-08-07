Mizzou adds Alabama, LSU to "one-year anomaly" football schedule

If there's a college football season in 2020, Missouri's schedule just got a lot more difficult. As part of the Southeastern Conference's revised 10-game schedule, the Tigers have added games against Alabama and Louisiana State from the SEC Western Division.

In other words, welcome to the SEC, new Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

Mizzou will play at LSU, the defending national champions, and host Alabama. MU is 0-4 against those teams since joining the SEC and were outscored collectively 165-40.

The league announced two additional opponents for every team on Friday. The SEC is expected to announce dates and locations for every game in the next two weeks.

“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”