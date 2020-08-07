Mizzou adds Alabama, LSU to "one-year anomaly" football schedule

If there's a college football season in 2020, Missouri's schedule just got a lot more difficult. As part of the Southeastern Conference's revised 10-game schedule, the Tigers have added games against Alabama and Louisiana State from the SEC Western Division.
In other words, welcome to the SEC, new Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
Mizzou will play at LSU, the defending national champions, and host Alabama. MU is 0-4 against those teams since joining the SEC and were outscored collectively 165-40.
The league announced two additional opponents for every team on Friday. The SEC is expected to announce dates and locations for every game in the next two weeks.
“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”
Mizzou will also play its six regular SEC Eastern Division opponents - Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt - plus previously scheduled SEC West opponents Mississippi State and Arkansas, the two teams widely picked at the bottom of the SEC West. Last week the SEC announced plans to play a conference-only schedule of 10 games, up from the normal two, while canceling all nonconference games. For Mizzou, that meant calling off games against Central Arkansas, Eastern Michigan, Brigham Young and Louisiana-Lafayette.
Normal SEC scheduling matches teams with one fixed cross-division opponent and another rotating cross-division opponent. Arkansas is Missouri's fixed foe from the SEC West, while this year the Tigers play at Mississippi State in their rotating cross-division game.
Mizzou's additional two SEC West opponents were going to come from a pool of Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi and Texas A&M. Four of those five teams - all but the Rebels - are ranked among the nation's top 13 in the preseason coaches' poll: Alabama at No. 3, defending national champion LSU at No. 5, Auburn at No. 11 and Texas A&M at No. 13. From the East, Georgia is No. 4 and Florida is No. 8. Tennessee received the most votes among teams just outside of the top 25. Kentucky and Mississippi State also received votes.
Here's how the rest of the schedule additions unfolded:
ALABAMA
Previously scheduled: vs. Georgia, at Tennessee
Added opponents: vs. Kentucky, at Missouri
ARKANSAS
Previously scheduled: vs. Tennessee, at Missouri
Added opponents: vs. Georgia, at Florida
AUBURN
Previously scheduled: vs. Kentucky, at Georgia
Added opponents: vs. Tennessee, at South Carolina
FLORIDA
Previously scheduled: vs. LSU, at Ole Miss
Added opponents: vs. Arkansas, at Texas A&M
GEORGIA
Previously scheduled: vs. Auburn, at Alabama
Added opponents: vs. Mississippi State, at Arkansas
KENTUCKY
Previously scheduled: vs. Mississippi State, at Auburn
Added opponents: vs. Ole Miss, at Alabama
LSU
Previously scheduled: vs. South Carolina, at Florida
Added opponents: vs. Missouri, at Vanderbilt
OLE MISS
Previously scheduled: vs. Florida, at Vanderbilt
Added opponents: vs. South Carolina, at Kentucky
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Previously scheduled: vs. Missouri, at Kentucky
Added opponents: vs. Vanderbilt, at Georgia
MISSOURI
Previously scheduled: vs. Arkansas, at Mississippi State
Added opponents:vs. Alabama, at LSU
SOUTH CAROLINA
Previously scheduled: vs. Texas A&M, at LSU
Added opponents: vs. Auburn, at Ole Miss
TENNESSEE
Previously scheduled: vs. Alabama, at Arkansas
Added opponents: vs. Texas A&M, at Auburn
TEXAS A&M
Previously scheduled: vs. Vanderbilt, at South Carolina
Added opponents: vs. Florida, at Tennessee
VANDERBILT
Previously scheduled:vs. Ole Miss, at Texas A&M
Added opponents: vs. LSU, at Mississippi State
