Mizzou adds Alabama, LSU to "one-year anomaly" football schedule
Mizzou adds Alabama, LSU to "one-year anomaly" football schedule

Tagovailoa, No. 1 Alabama race past Missouri 39-10

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith scores a touchdown as Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton defends in last season's game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo)

 AP Photo

If there's a college football season in 2020, Missouri's schedule just got a lot more difficult. As part of the Southeastern Conference's revised 10-game schedule, the Tigers have added games against Alabama and Louisiana State from the SEC Western Division.

In other words, welcome to the SEC, new Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

Mizzou will play at LSU, the defending national champions, and host Alabama. MU is 0-4 against those teams since joining the SEC and were outscored collectively 165-40.

The league announced two additional opponents for every team on Friday. The SEC is expected to announce dates and locations for every game in the next two weeks.

“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.” 

Mizzou will also play its six regular SEC Eastern Division opponents - Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt - plus previously scheduled SEC West opponents Mississippi State and Arkansas, the two teams widely picked at the bottom of the SEC West. Last week the SEC announced plans to play a conference-only schedule of 10 games, up from the normal two, while canceling all nonconference games. For Mizzou, that meant calling off games against Central Arkansas, Eastern Michigan, Brigham Young and Louisiana-Lafayette. 

Normal SEC scheduling matches teams with one fixed cross-division opponent and another rotating cross-division opponent. Arkansas is Missouri's fixed foe from the SEC West, while this year the Tigers play at Mississippi State in their rotating cross-division game. 

Mizzou's additional two SEC West opponents were going to come from a pool of Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi and Texas A&M. Four of those five teams - all but the Rebels - are ranked among the nation's top 13 in the preseason coaches' poll: Alabama at No. 3, defending national champion LSU at No. 5, Auburn at No. 11 and Texas A&M at No. 13. From the East, Georgia is No. 4 and Florida is No. 8. Tennessee received the most votes among teams just outside of the top 25. Kentucky and Mississippi State also received votes. 

Here's how the rest of the schedule additions unfolded:

ALABAMA

Previously scheduled: vs. Georgia, at Tennessee

Added opponents: vs. Kentucky, at Missouri

ARKANSAS

Previously scheduled: vs. Tennessee, at Missouri

Added opponents: vs. Georgia, at Florida

AUBURN

Previously scheduled: vs. Kentucky, at Georgia

Added opponents: vs. Tennessee, at South Carolina

FLORIDA

Previously scheduled: vs. LSU, at Ole Miss

Added opponents: vs. Arkansas, at Texas A&M

GEORGIA

Previously scheduled: vs. Auburn, at Alabama

Added opponents: vs. Mississippi State, at Arkansas 

KENTUCKY

Previously scheduled: vs. Mississippi State, at Auburn

Added opponents: vs. Ole Miss, at Alabama

LSU

Previously scheduled: vs. South Carolina, at Florida

Added opponents: vs. Missouri, at Vanderbilt

OLE MISS

Previously scheduled: vs. Florida, at Vanderbilt

Added opponents: vs. South Carolina, at Kentucky

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Previously scheduled: vs. Missouri, at Kentucky

Added opponents: vs. Vanderbilt, at Georgia

MISSOURI

Previously scheduled: vs. Arkansas, at Mississippi State

Added opponents:vs. Alabama, at LSU

SOUTH CAROLINA

Previously scheduled: vs. Texas A&M, at LSU

Added opponents: vs. Auburn, at Ole Miss

TENNESSEE

Previously scheduled: vs. Alabama, at Arkansas

Added opponents: vs. Texas A&M, at Auburn

TEXAS A&M

Previously scheduled: vs. Vanderbilt, at South Carolina

Added opponents: vs. Florida, at Tennessee

VANDERBILT

Previously scheduled:vs. Ole Miss, at Texas A&M

Added opponents: vs. LSU, at Mississippi State

