Mizzou adds another defensive back to 2021 class

Missouri continues to load up on defensive backs for the 2021 recruiting class. On Friday, the Tigers collected a verbal commitment from Zxaequan Reeves, a 6-foot-3 cornerback from Cocoa, Fla., the 11th player to pledge to Mizzou’s 2021 class and the fourth slotted for the Tigers’ secondary.

Reeves is rated the nation’s No 150 cornerback for 2021 by 247Sports.com. He also holds offers from Pittsburgh, Virginia, Washington State and Florida Atlantic, among others.

Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters clearly values size in his secondary as all four defensive backs committed to Mizzou are listed at 6-1 or taller. Reeves is the sixth defensive player committed to MU and the third player from Florida.

Among the returning 11 scholarship cornerbacks and safeties on the 2020 roster, four are juniors and seniors, with another three freshmen joining the team this summer.

MIZZOU 2021 COMMITMENTS

Taj Butts, RB, St. Louis (De Smet)

Daylan Carnell, CB, Indianapolis, Ind.

Travion Ford, DE, St. Louis (Lutheran North)

Ryan Hoerstkamp, TE, Washington, Mo. (Washington)