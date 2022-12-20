Mizzou adds D-line depth with Northwestern transfer Austin Firestone

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A day before the start of the early signing period, Missouri landed its second Power Five transfer at a position of need for 2023. On Tuesday, Austin Firestone, a freshman defensive end from Northwestern, announced his commitment to Missouri on social media. Firestone, originally from Niceville, Florida, visited Mizzou last weekend.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder appeared in four games for the Wildcats this season, per Pro Football Focus' snap counts, totaling 41 snaps on defense. He was credited with three tackles, two pressures and one hurry. By playing in only four games he preserved his year of eligibility, giving him four years at Mizzou.

Firestone was originally recruited by Northwestern and other schools as an offensive lineman. Firestone, who was homeschooled in Florida, initially chose Northwestern over two other Power Five academic powerhouses, Vanderbilt and Virginia. Out of high school he also held offers from Colorado, Florida State, Kansas, Kansas State, South Carolina, Tennessee among others.

He gives Mizzou 20 known commitments for the 2023 class, counting transfers. Prospects can officially sign letters of intent on Wednesday.

Missouri’s 2023 recruiting class

• Daniel Blood, receiver, Destrehan, Louisiana, three stars

• Marvin Burks, safety, St. Louis/Cardinal Ritter, four stars

• Blake Craig, kicker, Liberty/Liberty North, two stars

• Nicholas DeLoach Jr., defensive back/receiver, Cahokia/Cahokia, three stars

• Jordon Harris, defensive end/tight end, Pine Bluff, Arkansas/Pine Bluff, three stars

• Gabarri Johnson, quarterback, Tacoma, Washington/Lincoln, four stars

• Marquis Johnson, wide receiver, Dickinson, Texas/Dickinson, three stars

• Jahkai Lang, defensive end, Troy/Troy Buchanan, three stars

• Brayshawn Littlejohn, linebacker, Gaffney, South Carolina/Gaffney, three stars

• Joshua Manning, wide receiver, Lee's Summit/Lee's Summit, four stars

• Shamar McNeil, defensive back, Plantation, Florida/American Heritage, three stars

• Tristan Newson, linebacker, Independence, Mississippi/Northeast Community College, unranked

• Brett Norfleet, tight end, St. Charles/Francis Howell, three stars

• Logan Reichert, offensive tackle, Raytown/Raytown, four stars

• Jamal Roberts, running back, St. Louis/St. Mary's, three stars

• Phillip Roche, defensive back, Merrillville, Indiana/Merrillville, three stars

• Brandon Solis, offensive tackle, Nashville/Lipscomb Academy, three stars

• Serigne Tounkara, defensive end, League City, Texas/Clear Springs, three stars

Transfers

• Austin Firestone, defensive end, Niceville, Florida/Northwestern

• Theo Wease Jr., wide receiver, Allen, Texas/Oklahoma