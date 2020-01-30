Mizzou adds football commits for 2020, 2021

The Missouri football team picked up a pair of verbal commitments on Thursday, one for now, one for later.

Chance Luper, a 2020 wide receiver from Fort Worth, Texas, and the son of the team's newly hired running backs coach, announced his commitment on Twitter. Luper had been committed to Boise State since October but opened his recruitment when new MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz hired his father, Curtis Luper, to his offensive staff. Curtis Luper, a co-offensive coordinator at Texas Christian University, will serve as the Tigers' running backs coach. Chance Luper is a three-star prospect and ranked the nation's No. 171 wide receiver prospect for the 2020 class by 247Sports.com.

Luper also holds offers from Boston College, Louisville, Virginia, Kansas and Wake Forest among others. This past season, he caught 58 passes for 1,129 yards and 12 touchdowns for Fort Worth Christian High School.

Luper is the third high school recruit to commit to MU's 2020 class since the December signing date. Unsigned recruits can sign national letters of intent starting next Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, MU added its second commitment for 2021: Gavin McKay, a three-star tight end from Memphis, Tenn., announced his commitment to MU. McKay is rated the nation's No. 37 tight end for next year's class and also holds offers from Kansas, Indiana and Florida Atlantic. He's the second player to commit to MU's 2021 class, along with De Smet defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.