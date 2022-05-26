 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou adds former Cleveland State center Mabor Majak

Mizzou basketball coach Dennis Gates

Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates answers questions from the press at the “Come Home Tour” stop Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the St. Louis Music Park, in Maryland Heights. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates is reuniting with another former player from Cleveland State. Mabor Majak, a 7-foot-2 center, committed to the Tigers on Thursday, he announced on social media. It's uncertain if he'll eventually take up a scholarship for the 2022-23 season, but a source close to the situation said he'll begin his time at Mizzou as a walk-on. Should Majak remain a walk-on, Gates still has two open scholarships for the upcoming season.

In 2015, Majak moved to Indiana from war-torn South Sudan, according to this 2017 profile by Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel. He appeared in 34 games the last two seasons for Gates' Cleveland State teams, averaging less than a point and a rebound per game as a reserve. He scored in just seven of the games he played with a career-high of six points last season. He played double-digit minutes in just four games. At Mizzou, he'll join former Cleveland State teammates D'Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion, who also followed Gates to Columbia, plus walk-on Ben Sternberg.

Majak could help fill needs in a depleted frontcourt after Gates' couldn't land 7-5 Western Kentucky center Jamarion Sharp, who had entered the transfer portal only to return to WKU. As the roster stands, the Tigers have just one player taller than returning 6-8 forward Kobe Brown. That would be junior college transfer Mohamed Diarra, a 6-10 addition from Garden City, Kansas, Community College.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

