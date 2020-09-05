 Skip to main content
Mizzou adds four-star defensive end to rising recruiting class
Mizzou adds four-star defensive end to rising recruiting class

Football is in the air at Mizzou

Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks with players during warmups at the start of spring practice on March 11. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

A new investment in the Hoosier State is paying off for the Missouri football team. The Tigers landed a second four-star defensive player from Indianapolis on Saturday with the verbal commitment of Kyran Montgomery, who announced his pledge on social media. 

Montgomery is rated the nation's No. 9 weakside defensive end by Rivals.com and the No. 225 player overall for the 2021 recruiting class. He chose Mizzou over finalists Florida State and Minnesota. 

He's the fourth four-star commitment in Eliah Drinkwitz's 2021 recruiting class, as rated by Rivals, joining East St. Louis quarterback Tyler Macon, Lutheran North defensive end Travion Ford and Daylan Carnell, a defensive back also from Indianapolis. The last time MU had that many four-star recruits in one class was 2015, when Gary Pinkel's staff signed six four-star prospects. 

The Tigers have 19 verbal commitments overall, including five defensive ends. The class ranks No. 19 nationally by Rivals.

