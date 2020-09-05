Mizzou adds four-star defensive end to rising recruiting class

A new investment in the Hoosier State is paying off for the Missouri football team. The Tigers landed a second four-star defensive player from Indianapolis on Saturday with the verbal commitment of Kyran Montgomery, who announced his pledge on social media.

Montgomery is rated the nation's No. 9 weakside defensive end by Rivals.com and the No. 225 player overall for the 2021 recruiting class. He chose Mizzou over finalists Florida State and Minnesota.

He's the fourth four-star commitment in Eliah Drinkwitz's 2021 recruiting class, as rated by Rivals, joining East St. Louis quarterback Tyler Macon, Lutheran North defensive end Travion Ford and Daylan Carnell, a defensive back also from Indianapolis. The last time MU had that many four-star recruits in one class was 2015, when Gary Pinkel's staff signed six four-star prospects.

The Tigers have 19 verbal commitments overall, including five defensive ends. The class ranks No. 19 nationally by Rivals.

