Mizzou adds fourth transfer in UMass' Ronnie DeGray III

Cuonzo Martin dipped back into the NCAA transfer portal and landed a player he also recruited out of high school. Ronnie DeGray III, a 6-foot-7 forward coming off one season at Massachusetts, committed to the Tigers on Wednesday, he announced via social media.
#NewZou 🐯 pic.twitter.com/6UF8vqDpX8— Ronnie ”RD3” DeGray III❄️ (@Ronnie_DeGray23) May 5, 2021
DeGray started 14 of 15 games for the Minutemen this past season and averaged 8.7 points and 4.6 rebounds and shot 54.3% from the field, plus 37% on limited attempts from 3-point range. DeGray scored in double figures four times as a freshman, highlighted by a 21-point game against Rhode Island. He primarily played the four position (power forward) but can also play on the perimeter. He attempted 27 shots from 3-point range as a freshman.
A native of Parker, Colorado, DeGray played two seasons at Westwood Academy in Connecticut and fielded offers from Mizzou, Arkansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Washington State.
He’s the son of former Colorado player Ronnie DeGray, a two-year starter for the Buffaloes from 1996-98.
“First I would like to thank God for leading me through this path in finding a new home,” DeGray III tweeted. “I also want to thank my parents for helping me each step of the way. Thank you to all my teammates for creating bonds that will never be forgotten, we will always be brothers for life. This decision was by no means easy but God always has a plan. With that being said I will be going to the SEC and attending the University of Missouri.”
DeGray becomes the fourth Division I transfer to choose the Tigers since the end of the season, following guards Amari Davis (Green Bay), Boogie Coleman (Ball State) and DaJuan Gordon (Kansas State). The Tigers have another five freshmen joining the program for the 2021-22 season.
Also on Wednesday, former Mizzou point guard Drew Buggs picked his next school, committing to Winthrop. The graduate transfer opted to enter the portal after transferring to Mizzou from Hawaii last year.