Mizzou adds fourth transfer in UMass' Ronnie DeGray III

Cuonzo Martin dipped back into the NCAA transfer portal and landed a player he also recruited out of high school. Ronnie DeGray III, a 6-foot-7 forward coming off one season at Massachusetts, committed to the Tigers on Wednesday, he announced via social media.

DeGray started 14 of 15 games for the Minutemen this past season and averaged 8.7 points and 4.6 rebounds and shot 54.3% from the field, plus 37% on limited attempts from 3-point range. DeGray scored in double figures four times as a freshman, highlighted by a 21-point game against Rhode Island. He primarily played the four position (power forward) but can also play on the perimeter. He attempted 27 shots from 3-point range as a freshman.

A native of Parker, Colorado, DeGray played two seasons at Westwood Academy in Connecticut and fielded offers from Mizzou, Arkansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Washington State.

He’s the son of former Colorado player Ronnie DeGray, a two-year starter for the Buffaloes from 1996-98.