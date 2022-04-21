Mizzou adds junior college coach Kyle Smithpeters to staff

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Kyle Smithpeters, head coach at one of the nation's top junior college programs, has signed a one-year contract to join Dennis Gates' Missouri staff as an assistant coach, a source confirmed Thursday.

Mizzou announced Smithpeters' hire later in the afteroon.

"Excited and grateful to be joining Coach Gates and his staff at Mizzou," the 39-year-old Illinois native said. "I have known Coach Gates for the better part of 15 years and his integrity and work ethic are at the highest standards. The opportunity to join a veteran staff at such a fine university was hard to pass up. The rich academic and athletic tradition represents everything a student-athlete should want."

Smithpeters has spent the last 10 years at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois, where he's produced 10 junior college All-Americans, most recently point guard Sean East II, who committed to Mizzou last week. As of Thursday afternoon, Mizzou had not announced Smithpeters' hiring.

"Kyle is a well-respected coach, regardless of level," Gates said. "He is a great teacher, evaluator and recruiter. I have had a front row seat for 15 years watching him prepare for this opportunity, but also build John A. Logan College into the power it is today. After attempting to hire Coach Smithpeters three years ago, I am excited to see him join the greats who have made this transition before him. It's no better time to welcome Coach Smithpeters and his family to our staff, the city of Columbia and Mizzou."

Smithpeters, 39, was 241-70 at Logan, including 29-4 this past season, with three straight NJCAA National Tournament Sweet 16 appearances. He produced 50 Division I recruits, including a 2020 NBA draft pick, Jay Scrubb, who like East was named NJCAA national player of the year.

"I have a tremendous respect for the opportunities and development that NJCAA basketball continues to give both players and coaches," Gates said. "As we move into the new landscape of Division 1 basketball, JUCO coaches have the competitive advantage of building championship teams under the same conditions that can be seen now while navigating the current model."

The Harrisburg, Illinois, native played at Southeastern Illinois College then transferred to Southern Illinois, where he played for Chris Lowery from 2004-06. After college he worked as an assistant at SIC and Logan before joining Paul Lusk's staff at Missouri State in 2011-12. He returned to Logan the next season as head coach.

He joins C.Y. Young and Dickey Nutt as Gates' three assistant coaches. Young agreed to a three-year contract with a salary of $600,000 per year, while Nutt signed a one-year deal with a salary of $165,000. The Post-Dispatch obtained both contracts through an open records request. Financial terms of Smithpeters' one-year deal were not available Thursday.

