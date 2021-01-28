Mizzou adds junior college cornerback for immediate help in secondary

Missouri has added a potential instant impact player in the secondary, junior college transfer Jadarrius Perkins, one of the top-rated available defensive players on the juco market.

Perkins, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound corner from Gulf Coast Community College, publicly committed to Mizzou on Wednesday and has already enrolled in classes so he can participate in offseason team activities. Spring practices begin Feb. 28.

Perkins, rated the nation’s No. 5 junior college prospect and No. 3 juco cornerback by 247Sports.com, is one of 12 newcomers on campus with the team. The Hattiesburg, Mississippi, native committed to Southern Miss out of high school before taking the junior college detour. At Gulf Coast Perkins had 32 tackles, five breakups and an interceptions in 14 games over the last two seasons. Perkins committed to Oregon last year then opened his recruitment and considered Missouri, Mississippi State and Oklahoma.

Perkins joins a secondary that returns three players who started games in 2020 in Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Jarvis Ware and J.C. Carlies but could use an infusion of depth for whatever system new coordinator Steve Wilks plans to run this fall.

