Mizzou adds junior college transfer along O-line

Mizzou's junior college shopping spree continued with another commitment on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Ma'Kyi Lee, a Louisiana native who has played at Coffeyville, Kansas, Community College, announced his verbal commitment to MU and is expected to be part of the 2022 roster.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds, Lee is the third recent junior college prospect to commit to Mizzou as a reinforcement for the coming season, following wideout Demaryion Houston and defensive back Les Hewitt. Houston, who began his career at Nebraska, initially committed for the 2023 class but recently reclassified for 2022 so he can play for the Tigers this fall.

Lee could help supply depth at tackle in the wake of Hyrin White's spring injury that will leave him sidelined heading into the season. White was MU's starting right tackle last season. The Tigers are set at left tackle with returning senior Javon Foster but could use some competition on the right side.

