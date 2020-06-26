You are the owner of this article.
Mizzou adds kicker/punter transfer from Kentucky
Mizzou adds kicker/punter transfer from Kentucky

Missouri is adding a leg to its special teams unit from the SEC East Division. Grant McKinniss, a kicker and punter from Kentucky, will transfer to Mizzou for his final year of eligibility, he announced Friday on Twitter

McKinniss, from Findlay, Ohio, handled kickoffs for Kentucky each of the last two years and was the team's punter as a freshman in 2016 and averaged 39.2 yards per punt. The next year the Wildcats added All-American punter Max Duffy. McKinnis entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month.

As UK's kickoff specialist last year, McKinniss ranked seventh in the SEC in touchback percentage at 62.9 percent. Mizzou's Tucker McCann led the league at 64.6 percent. McCann, a senior last season, handled punts, field goals/PATs and kickoffs last season. The Tigers signed high school recruit Harrison Mevis to push for the kicker job in 2020. 

McKinniss is the second recent transfer to join the Tigers for the upcoming season. Last week, MU landed Angelo State wide receiver Keke Chism, who has one year of eligibility after leading the Division II program in receiving the last two seasons.

