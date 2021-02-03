Mizzou adds running back B.J. Harris on second signing day

Missouri has officially reinforced its backfield with the addition of three-star running back B.J. Harris. The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native committed to Mizzou last June but opted to delay his signing announcement to Wednesday, the traditional national signing date. Mizzou announced his addition Wednesday morning, one of the few recruits the Tigers are expected to unveil. The bulk of MU’s class signed during the early signing period in December.

Harris (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) is ranked the No. 36 running back in the 2021 class by Rivals.com. As a senior he earned first-team all-state honors and guided McCallie High to a second straight Division II Class AAA state championship. Harris was named MVP of the 2020 championship game with 173 rushing yards and three touchdowns, one for 56 yards. Harris finished the season with 1,391 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Harris drew interest from more than half the SEC with offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.