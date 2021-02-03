Mizzou adds running back B.J. Harris on second signing day

Missouri has officially reinforced its backfield with the addition of three-star running back B.J. Harris. The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native committed to Mizzou last June but opted to delay his signing announcement to Wednesday, the traditional national signing date. Mizzou announced his addition Wednesday morning, one of the few recruits the Tigers are expected to unveil. The bulk of MU’s class signed during the early signing period in December.
Harris (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) is ranked the No. 36 running back in the 2021 class by Rivals.com. As a senior he earned first-team all-state honors and guided McCallie High to a second straight Division II Class AAA state championship. Harris was named MVP of the 2020 championship game with 173 rushing yards and three touchdowns, one for 56 yards. Harris finished the season with 1,391 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Harris drew interest from more than half the SEC with offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
He’s one of two running backs in Mizzou’s 2021 class, along with De Smet’s Taj Butts, who signed in December. The Tigers badly needed to address the position this year with the loss of departed senior Larry Rountree III, who leaves Mizzou with 3,720 career rushing yards, the most for any running back in team history. The Tigers also return junior Tyler Badie, a veteran multipurpose back with 1,136 career yards and 72 career receptions, along with freshman Elijah Young and senior Dawson Downing.
The only other committed recruit Mizzou didn't sign in December was junior college defensive end Shemar Pearl, who was still working to qualify academically. Pearl has since announced he's opened his recruitment to other schools.
As of Wednesday, Mizzou’s 2021 class is rated No. 21 nationally by Rivals.com and No. 25 by the 247Sports.com composite rankings. Those ratings don’t factor FBS transfers into their rankings formula. Mizzou is adding three FBS transfers: Ohio State receiver Mookie Cooper, Rice linebacker Blaze Alldredge and Oklahoma offensive lineman E.J. Ndoma-Ogar.
Here’s how the SEC classes rank, according to the two major sites:
1. Alabama
4. LSU
5. Georgia
7. Texas A&M
10. Florida
15. Tennessee
18. Ole Miss
21. Missouri
23. Mississippi State
25. Arkansas
32. Vanderbilt
44. Kentucky
50. Auburn
96. South Carolina
1. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. LSU
7. Texas A&M
13. Florida
16. Tennessee
19. Ole Miss
23. Arkansas
25. Missouri
26. Mississippi State
30. Kentucky
38. Auburn
50. Vanderbilt
94. South Carolina