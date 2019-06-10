Less than a week ago Missouri basketball coach Cuonzo Martin sounded perfectly content with his current roster and didn't tip his hand at any impending additions.
Think again.
Axel Okongo, a 7-footer from France by way of Northwest College in Wyoming, verbally committed to the Tigers on Monday, he announced on social media. He visited Mizzou last week and was offered a roster spot as a scholarship player, a source confirmed. As of Monday he hadn't submitted scholarship paperwork, but he's expected to join the team for the upcoming season.
Okongo, originally from Saacy-sur-Marne, France, was a bench player for the Northwest Trappers this past season as a sophomore, averaging just 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds in less than 7 minutes per game. Before college, he played north of the border at Thetford Academy, a prep school in Quebec.
Okongo will take on Mizzou's 13th and final scholarship for the the 2019-20 season and could help fortify the backcourt behind 6-10 starting center Jeremiah Tilmon and 6-10 senior backup Reed Nikko. Mizzou has only two other scholarship players taller than 6-8, 6-10 junior forward Mitchell Smith.