Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin signs autographs for fans before an NCAA college basketball game against LSU, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Less than a week ago Missouri basketball coach Cuonzo Martin sounded perfectly content with his current roster and didn't tip his hand at any impending additions. 

Think again.

Axel Okongo, a 7-footer from France by way of Northwest College in Wyoming, verbally committed to the Tigers on Monday, he announced on social media. He visited Mizzou last week and was offered a roster spot as a scholarship player, a source confirmed. As of Monday he hadn't submitted scholarship paperwork, but he's expected to join the team for the upcoming season. 

Okongo, originally from Saacy-sur-Marne, France, was a bench player for the Northwest Trappers this past season as a sophomore, averaging just 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds in less than 7 minutes per game. Before college, he played north of the border at Thetford Academy, a prep school in Quebec.

Okongo will take on Mizzou's 13th and final scholarship for the the 2019-20 season and could help fortify the backcourt behind 6-10 starting center Jeremiah Tilmon and 6-10 senior backup Reed Nikko. Mizzou has only two other scholarship players taller than 6-8, 6-10 junior forward Mitchell Smith. 

