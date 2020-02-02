Mizzou adds to 2020 class with Mississippi O-lineman

Missouri football's Eliah Drinkwitz beat two of his fellow new coaches in the Southeastern Conference for an offensive lineman in high demand. Dylan Spencer, a three-star lineman from Madison, Miss., committed to Mizzou on Sunday after picking up recent offers from Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

New coaches at Arkansas (Sam Pittman) and Mississippi State (Mike Leach) had targeted Spencer in recent weeks. He took an official visit to Mississippi State last weekend - and also visited Kansas - but picked the Tigers after visiting Columbia this weekend. He first committed to Southern Miss in July.

Newly hired Missouri O-line coach Marcus Johnson came from Mississippi State's staff and is a Mississippi native.

Spencer is the fifth 2020 high school recruit to commit to Mizzou for Wednesday's national signing date. MU has also signed two transfers, Damon Hazelton Jr., a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, and Ben Key, a junior college defensive lineman. MU signed 10 high school prospects during the December signing period.

2020 commitments

DL Ben Key, Cranbourne West, Australia (East Los Angeles College)