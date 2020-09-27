Mizzou-Alabama Snap Counts: Busy night for O-line, Gillespie

COLUMBIA, Mo. - As we wrote a few weeks back, we’re now incorporating Pro Football Focus’ statistics into our Mizzou football coverage, which means an ample supply of numbers to share after every game this season. First up, we’ll take a look at snap counts for the Mizzou offense and defense. We’ll get more into the individual grades on Monday, but per PFF, here are the team’s three-highest graded players who played significant snaps (more than 50) on each side of the ball from Saturday’s 38-19 loss to No. 2 Alabama: