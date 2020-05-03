Mizzou and Kansas revive football Border War, starting in 2025

The college football version of the Missouri-Kansas Border War is back. Finally.
A series months in the making became official Saturday: Missouri and Kansas will play four future football games alternating on their respective campuses over an eight-year period. But not for another five years.
For weeks, MU had been waiting for KU to finalize the paperwork on the series, but it was KU that announced the agreement first on Saturday. Mizzou later put out a similar news release. The Tigers will host the rival Jayhawks in 2025 and 2031 and will play the other two games in Lawrence, Kan., in 2026 and 2032.
Here are the dates: Sept 6, 2025 at Missouri; Sept 12, 2026 at Kansas; Sept 6, 2031 at Missouri; and Sept 11, 2032 at Kansas.
“I’m excited for our fans to have the chance to be part of this historical rivalry again,” first-year Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “I know there has been some time off, but I’m positive the energy and excitement will be there right away for everybody. While I haven’t been part of Mizzou/KU, I have been involved in some pretty intense rivalries and I do believe that is a big part of what makes college football so special to people."
In 2026 and 2032 Mizzou already has road nonconference games scheduled at Illinois, giving the Tigers multiple border showdowns in the same season. In 2025, Mizzou already had four nonconference games scheduled - against North Dakota, Miami-Ohio (road), Colorado (road) and Massachusetts - which means MU will have to maneuver its way out of one of those games to make room for Kansas. Mizzou is still working through its game contracts to clear room for the KU game.
The MU-KU meeting in 2025 will mark the first for the two programs since 2011, Mizzou's final year in the Big 12 before leaving for the Southeastern Conference. The two schools have also revived their men's basketball series with a six-game series that starts next season in Kansas City.
Naturally, the two schools still don't agree on the series record. KU's press release states Mizzou has an 56-55-9 lead, while MU contends it leads the series 57-54-9. The discrepancy stems from the 1960 meeting, won on the field by Kansas 23-7, but the win was later forfeited when it was discovered KU used an ineligible player, the infamous Bert Coan.
Mizzou won the last three meetings from 2009-11 and five of the last six. The series moved to Kansas City in 2007, when the No. 3 Tigers beat No. 2 Kansas 36-28 to capture the Big 12 North Division.
“We are very excited about renewing this historic rivalry that our fans are so passionate about,” MU athletics director Jim Sterk said. “College football is better with rivalries like this, and our fans deserve to have it return. We’re pleased to make this happen, and we look forward to restoring this important tradition at Mizzou."
“This is a tremendous opportunity to reignite one of college football’s oldest rivalries,” Kansas coach Les Miles said. “Anytime you bring two football teams on the field with that history, I think it will excite our student-athletes and fans, and will certainly be a great battle on the field.”
