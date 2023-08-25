COLUMBIA, Mo. — In coach Dennis Gates’ second year at Missouri, the Tigers’ men’s basketball team will face an intriguing mix of programs during nonconference play, mixing in two neutral site games and four teams that made last year’s NCAA Tournament.

MU announced its complete nonconference schedule Friday morning. Game times and viewing options will be announced later.

Missouri opens the season Nov. 6 by hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff, a team that lost its last nine regular season games last year.

The Tigers’ first significant test will come to town Nov. 10 in the form of another set of Tigers: Penny Hardaway’s Memphis. He’s made the transfer portal an emphasis, leaning on experienced players, and it led Memphis to a No. 9 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament. More relevant to Mizzou, though, is Memphis’ 4-1 record against Southeastern Conference teams last season.

SIU Edwardsville will return to Columbia on Nov. 13. The Tigers beat the Cougars 105-80 last year.

MU will resurrect a series against Minnesota, facing the Golden Gophers for the first time since 1960. The Tigers head north this year Nov. 16 and will host Minnesota next year at Mizzou Arena. The Gophers will be looking to regain momentum after going 2-17 in Big Ten play last season.

Two programs accustomed to playing nonconference games on the road will visit Columbia as Mizzou hosts Jackson State (21 road games last year) on Nov. 19 and South Carolina State (20 away games) on Nov. 22. MU will then host Loyola (Maryland, not of the Sister Jean variety) on Nov. 25.

One of the most interesting tests of the nonconference slate for Missouri will be a Nov. 28 trip to Pittsburgh as part of a crossover challenge between the SEC and the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Panthers racked up a fair share of wins against ranked teams in ACC play last season, making the NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed, where they beat Iowa State in the first round.

Mizzou will continue its series against Wichita State, bringing the Shockers to Columbia on Dec. 3. Last year’s matchup in Wichita, Kansas, produced an 88-84 overtime win for the Tigers.

Speaking of Kansas, the MU-KU rivalry heads back to Lawrence on Dec. 9. The Jayhawks have dominated the two meetings since the programs reignited the Border War with 102-65 and 95-67 wins. Kansas was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament last season but bowed out in the second round to No. 8 seed Arkansas.

Missouri will face a team it hasn’t seen since the 1991 NCAA Tournament in a neutral site game Dec. 17 against Seton Hall. Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center will host the affair.

On the other side of the state, Mizzou and Illinois’ Braggin’ Rights game remains slated for Dec. 22 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The Tigers have won four of the last five matchups between the rivals.

Missouri will close out its nonconference run Dec. 30 against Central Arkansas.

Last season, the Tigers emerged from nonconference play with an 11-1 record.

