Mizzou Arena to serve as Election Day polling place

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It’s uncertain when Mizzou Arena will host its next college basketball game, but the facility will be busy on Nov. 3.

On Wednesday, Boone County officially approved Missouri’s basketball arena to become a central polling place for the November election. On Election Day, any eligible registered voter in the county will be able to vote at the arena instead of using their assigned polling place. The polls will be open at Mizzou Arena from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“It's really a great location because of social distancing measures that we can implement there and its proximity to the university so that students, faculty and staff can use the arena,” Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said in a phone interview Wednesday. “

“This is our second election of this year that we've had a central polling location affiliated with the university. In March, we were at Memorial Union. So we're very excited to be in this larger space that has really great parking and accessibility.”

A larger building like the 15,000-seat arena will allow for safer social distancing and should free up space at the smaller polling locations around the county. The Boone County Government Center in downtown Columbia will also serve as a central polling place. Social distancing and face coverings will be required at the arena.