Mizzou assigns coaching duties for new-look football staff

Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz has officially designated assignments for his 10 assistants. The team officially unveiled the coaches' roles Tuesday on social media.

On offense, as expected, the Tigers will not have a coordinator. Drinkwitz will essentially serve that role and will call plays this season for the Tigers. Bush Hamdan, previously the offensive coordinator at the University of Washington, will coach both quarterbacks and wide receivers, though Drinkwitz is also expected to work closely with the quarterbacks, as he has in his previous coaching stops.

Curtis Luper, hired from Texas Christian University where he was co-offensive coordinator, will coach running backs.

Marcus Johnson, the latest addition to the staff, will coach the offensive line, the same role he held the last two seasons at Mississippi State.

Casey Woods, hired from Alabama-Birmingham, will coach tight ends and serve as recruiting coordinator.

On defense, Ryan Walters remains as defensive coordinator and will also be in charge of the safeties.

David Gibbs is back for a second year on the staff and is listed as coaching the secondary. He coached the cornerbacks last season.