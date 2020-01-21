Mizzou assigns coaching duties for new-look football staff

Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz has officially designated assignments for his 10 assistants. The team officially unveiled the coaches' roles Tuesday on social media.
On offense, as expected, the Tigers will not have a coordinator. Drinkwitz will essentially serve that role and will call plays this season for the Tigers. Bush Hamdan, previously the offensive coordinator at the University of Washington, will coach both quarterbacks and wide receivers, though Drinkwitz is also expected to work closely with the quarterbacks, as he has in his previous coaching stops.
Curtis Luper, hired from Texas Christian University where he was co-offensive coordinator, will coach running backs.
Marcus Johnson, the latest addition to the staff, will coach the offensive line, the same role he held the last two seasons at Mississippi State.
Casey Woods, hired from Alabama-Birmingham, will coach tight ends and serve as recruiting coordinator.
On defense, Ryan Walters remains as defensive coordinator and will also be in charge of the safeties.
David Gibbs is back for a second year on the staff and is listed as coaching the secondary. He coached the cornerbacks last season.
Charlie Harbison, who moved to MU with Drinkwitz from Appalachian State, is listed as the defensive backs coach. It's unclear how his role will differ from Gibbs and/or Walters.
D.J. Smith, another import from Appalachian State, will coach linebackers.
Staff holdover Brick Haley will again coach the defensive line for the third straight season.
Erik Link, another addition from Appalachian State, will serve as special teams coordinator.
Missouri released contracts and salary figures for several of the assistant coaches last week.
THREE MU JUNIORS ENTER DRAFT
Only five college programs had more underclassmen leave school to become eligible for the NFL draft than Missouri's three. The NFL released on Tuesday an official list of 99 underclassmen who were granted special eligibility for the 2020 draft, plus 16 players who have fulfilled their degree requirements with eligibility remaining and are eligible for the April 23-25 draft in Las Vegas, Nev.
The three Mizzou juniors who entered the draft were center Trystan Colon-Castillo, defensive tackle Jordan Elliott and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. The only schools with more underclassmen in the draft pool are national champion Louisiana State (nine), Alabama (six), Georgia (five), Iowa (four) and Texas A&M (four). Eight other teams have three early entrants: Auburn, Clemson, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Washington and Wisconsin. Around the rest of the SEC, Mississippi State has two early entrants while Arkansas, Kentucky and Florida each have one.