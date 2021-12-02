Mizzou assistant Casey Woods leaving for SMU

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz has an opening on his coaching staff. Tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Casey Woods is leaving MU to become Southern Methodist University's offensive coordinator under new head coach Rhett Lashlee, multiple sources confirmed Thursday.
Woods, one of Drinkwitz's first staff hires at Mizzou, came to MU from Alabama-Birmingham and previously coached at Auburn and Arkansas State, working with Lashlee at both stops. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported Woods' departure.
Woods had another season on his contract at Mizzou that paid him $350,000 per year before incentives. He's been Drinkwitz's primary recruiter in the Kansas City area and organizes the team's overall recruiting program.
BADIE EARNS SEC SCHOLAR HONOR
The honors continue to pour in for Missouri running back Tyler Badie. On Thursday, the Southeastern Conference football coaches voted him the league's scholar athlete of the year, as announced by the SEC league office.
Badie, a Doak Walker Award finalist, earned his undergraduate degree in sport management earlier this year with a 3.83 GPA and is enrolled in graduate school for his master's degree in athletic administration and positive coaching. He's a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District selection and earlier this week was named MU's representative on the SEC's Community Service Team. He's also been named to the AFCA Good Works Team and was a nominee for the Wuerffel Trophy and Campbell Trophy, national awards for community service and academic excellence, respectively.
In last Friday's loss at Arkansas, Badie set Mizzou's regular-season rushing record, eclipsing Devin West's 1998 total with 1,604 yards for the season. He needs 100 more yards in MU's bowl game to surpass West's season total from 1998. (West's yardage from the Insight.Com Bowl isn't included in his regular-season total under the NCAA's since-updated statistics policy.)
HANSFORD ENTERS PORTAL
Missouri defensive end Jatorian Hansford became the latest Tigers player to enter the NCAA transfer portal. As a reserve this season he had eight tackles.
Hansford is the fifth MU player to enter the portal since the end of the regular season, following tight ends Daniel Parker Jr. and Messiah Swinson and defensive backs Chris Shearin and Ish Burdine.
MU IN MIX FOR JUCO D-TACKLE
Mizzou is among five finalists for the nation's top-rated junior college prospect, defensive tackle Jeffrey M'ba, a defensive tackle at Independence, Kansas, Community College. M'ba, rated No. 1 among all junior college recruits by 247Sports.com, tweeted Thursday that he'll decide between Auburn, Miami, Missouri, Oregon and Tennessee.