Mizzou assistant Casey Woods leaving for SMU

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz has an opening on his coaching staff. Tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Casey Woods is leaving MU to become Southern Methodist University's offensive coordinator under new head coach Rhett Lashlee, multiple sources confirmed Thursday.

Woods, one of Drinkwitz's first staff hires at Mizzou, came to MU from Alabama-Birmingham and previously coached at Auburn and Arkansas State, working with Lashlee at both stops. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported Woods' departure.

Woods had another season on his contract at Mizzou that paid him $350,000 per year before incentives. He's been Drinkwitz's primary recruiter in the Kansas City area and organizes the team's overall recruiting program.

BADIE EARNS SEC SCHOLAR HONOR

The honors continue to pour in for Missouri running back Tyler Badie. On Thursday, the Southeastern Conference football coaches voted him the league's scholar athlete of the year, as announced by the SEC league office.