Mizzou at Kansas State: 5 things to watch in Big 12-SEC showdown

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Here are five things to watch when Missouri (1-0) plays its first road game Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN2) at Kansas State (1-0) at Bill Snyder Memorial Stadium.

1. Kansas State’s unique defense poses problems

All the focus is on Kansas State’s rugged running game against Mizzou’s defense, but that’s only half the story in this Big 12-SEC showdown. K-State runs a 3-3-5 defense that’s unlike most the Tigers will see this year but shares some qualities with Barry Odom’s system at Arkansas. For the Wildcats, nose guard Eli Huggins is the centerpiece in the trenches, flanked by two edge rushers, including All-American candidate Felix Anudike-Uzomah. One subtle difference: K-State’s ends line up on the outside shoulder of the offensive tackle as five-techniques but still play the B gap between the guard and tackles — all of which can throw off a blocking scheme.

“You don't have the same angles that you normally do (against) a four-down front or 3-2,” Drinkwitz said this week on his radio show. “It causes you to figure out your blocking system. … Fortunately, we've got some veteran offensive linemen. We do what we do running the ball. We want to be the best in the country in running the outside zone. So we're gonna run it. We’ve just got to make sure we're blocked up and then they're gonna have to try to stop it.”

Anudike-Uzomah is the season’s first major challenge for Mizzou left tackle Javon Foster, who can prove he’s one of the SEC’s best with a strong showing.

“He’s a really powerful dude,” Foster said. “He’s got a lot of moves in his bag.”

2. QB Brady Cook takes his show on the road

Mizzou’s sophomore quarterback makes his third career start but his first in front of a hostile crowd. He played well in last year’s Armed Forces Bowl at a half-empty stadium in Fort Worth and won his first home start last week. Saturday is a different kind of challenge at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, where the K-State faithful will come prepared to rattle the Big 12 expats. From 1989-2011, the only Mizzou quarterbacks to beat the Wildcats in Manhattan were Kent Kiefer, Chase Daniel and Blaine Gabbert. The rest all came home with Ls, including Phil Johnson, Jeff Handy, Corby Jones, Kirk Farmer, Brad Smith and James Franklin. Mizzou QBs haven’t been great away from home in 10 games under Drinkwitz the last two years, throwing 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a passer rating of 119.6. Most telling: Their record away from home is just 2-8. Can Cook break the trend?

3. Is Mizzou’s run defense for real?

Through the first full week of the season, Mizzou’s defense ranks No. 1 nationally against the run with just 8 yards allowed against Louisiana Tech last Thursday. As Drinkwitz said after the win, what a difference a year makes. But the Tigers understand they’re only one bad day away from revisiting last season’s nightmares. And here comes Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State’s 5-foot-6 dynamo out of the backfield. Leave a gap open against K-State’s blocking scheme and the Big 12’s top returning rusher will slither through for a big gain — and maybe a touchdown. Vaughn had 11 runs of 20 yards or more last year and five of 30-plus. He posted nine 100-yard games on the way to 1,404 rushing yards. “I think what really separates him is his vision, his patience and his balance,” Mizzou defensive coordinator Blake Baker said. “Gosh, man, when it looks like nothing's there he somehow makes something out of nothing all the time.”

4. Tigers need more along O-line

It might sound strange to nitpick a Mizzou running game that produced 325 yards last week, but the Tigers didn’t exactly overpower Louisiana Tech in the trenches. Drinkwitz gave more credit to his backs for making the most out of what the O-line provided. Tailbacks Nathaniel Peat, Cody Schrader and Elijah Young each broke off runs of 20 yards or longer, but the holes didn’t crack open early in the game. The Tigers have to be more physical along the line of scrimmage, especially at the point of attack in Manhattan and especially in short-yardage situations. Nose guard Eli Huggins can disrupt a game plan with penetration up the gut and figures to cause problems for redshirt freshman center Connor Tollison. “With a name like Eli he’s got to be a hell of a player,” Drinkwitz said. “But a very good nose. He's the kind guy, in my opinion, that makes it go because of their three-down system. He's able to create push, he chases the football, rushes the passer. He really does all things well.”

5. Which Adrian Martinez shows up for K-State?

With three safeties on the field in Mizzou’s version of the 4-2-5 defense, the Tigers are better equipped to defend mobile quarterbacks and run-pass option plays. K-State’s Adrian Martinez fits the description of a mobile QB — and just the kind who gave Mizzou fits last year. Think Vanderbilt’s Mike Wright (152 rushing yards vs. MU last year) and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker (80 rushing yards). In four years at Nebraska, Martinez ran for 2,301 yards and posted seven 100-yard games. In Mizzou’s new scheme, the Tigers replaced a third cornerback (nickelback) with a third safety (star safety) in large part to disguise coverages and help corral running QBs. Martinez ran the ball 13 times for 39 yards last week against South Dakota. “I think we'll see more in the run game for sure out of him,” Baker said.

The key to defending Martinez is forcing mistakes in the passing game. He set 17 school records at Nebraska but threw 30 interceptions in 39 games, with 28 of those INTs coming against Power Five competition. The Huskers were 2-9 in games Martinez threw more INTs than touchdowns with the wins coming against South Alabama and Rutgers.